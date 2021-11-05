Prep roundup: Butte volleyball falls to Sentinel; Jefferson settles for 2nd in Southern B

The Bulldogs will have to wait another day to see if they'll be headed to the state tournament after falling to Missoula Sentinel 26-24, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14 Friday in Kalispell.

Mollee Conlan led the Butte defense with six blocks and 23 digs. Katie Keller fueled the attack with 19 assists and Kennadie McMahon had nine kills. Keller also had three aces, but it wasn't enough as the Spartans kept their impressive season rolling.

The Bulldogs take on Helena Capital on Saturday morning. The winner earns a trip to the state tournament.

Sentinel will play Kalispell Flathead for the Western AA title Saturday.

Also Friday:

Panthers settle for 2nd place in Southern B

After playing lights out for the entire season, Jefferson finally met its match in the form of powerhouse Huntley Project. Even though they suffered a 3-0 defeat, the Panthers will be a No. 2 seed in next week's state tournament.

Anaconda extends season with victory over Eureka

The Copperheads aren't done yet. After falling to eventual Western B champion Thompson Falls, Anaconda bounced back with two wins in the consolation bracket. The Copperheads first was a four-set win over Deer Lodge, ending the Wardens' season. Then later in the evening they swept Eureka 27-25, 25-10, 25-21, setting up a showdown with Florence on Saturday at 10 a.m.

