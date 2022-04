Prep roundup: Butte tennis drops duels vs. Missoula Sentinel, Big Sky

Butte High School lost duels to Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel in Kalispell on Saturday.

The Butte girls went 3-4 against Big Sky while the boys were 0-4. The Eagles won all four singles matches against the girls. Girls double pairings Ashley Olson and Sevanna Challeen (6-2, 6-4) and Murphy Sullivan and Jaycee Cleveland (6-0, 6-1) each pulled out victories.

The top two Butte boys singles players fared better against Sentinel. Isaac King won 6-1, 6-3 and Jason Johns won 6-2, 6-4 as the boys went a combined 2-3 against the Spartans. The girls were 3-4 against Sentinel. The top two Bulldogs girls doubles pairings bested the Spartans. Brooke McGrath and Katie Keller won 7-5, 6-2, and Olson and Challeen won their second match of the day, 6-4, 6-2.

Ellie Quist was the only girls singles player to win against Sentinel (6-2, 6-4).

Also Saturday:

Softball

East Helena 9, Dillon 8: The Beavers scored five times in the final three innings to tie the game only to lose to the Bengals on a walk-off error. East Helena's Ella Pickett led off the bottom of the seventh with a double, and her steal attempt of third forced an errant throw by Dillon's Kinzy Creighton, allowing Picket to score the game-winning run. Dillon's Lexi Johnston went 2-3 with and RBI and run scored. Creighton was 1-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored. Pickett was 2-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

Plains 23, Deer Lodge 1: A 17-run second inning gave the Trotters a three-inning win over the Deer Lodge Wardens in Plains. Piper Bergstrom was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and three runs scored. Deer Lodge's Danica Dixon was 1-for-1 with a run scored and a stolen base. Kaycee Corbin drove in Dixon with a two-out single in the second inning, and Wardens first basemen Clara Gravely also singled for the Wardens.

