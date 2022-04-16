Prep roundup: Butte High softball wins third in a row

Butte High softball beat Missoula Hellgate and the weather Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Ashlinn Mullaney no-hit the Knights over four innings and hit two home runs to power the Bulldogs to a 19-3 win, their third straight.

"Just one word: Freak," Butte coach Ryan Stosich said about his two-way star. "It was pretty amazing what she did."

Mullaney wasn't scheduled to pitch but was needed after the Bulldogs' probable starter was unable to travel due to illness.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 3-5 after opening the season with five straight losses. Stosich said Butte's first win, an 11-1 rout against Helena on April 9 was a "momentum booster."

"You come out to a rough start and you just got to keep that belief in the kids, that they are a good team and they are going turn it around and hopefully that’s what were doing right now," Stosich said.

Butte secured the victory and got out of Missoula before snow had a chance to suspend or cancel the game. Butte's JV team wasn't so lucky, as the junior-varsity game was sacrificed so the varsity tilt, originally scheduled for 1:45 p.m., could start at noon.

Senior Kodie Hoagland was 4-for-4 with a double, walk, an RBI and three runs scored.

"These weren’t little bunts, these were just rockets," Stosich said.

Freshman Madisyn Swanson was also 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

“One of our players went down and (Swanson) stepped in and did well," Stosich said.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second and third and then one more in the fourth to invoke the 15-run rule after four complete.

Mullaney hit a grand slam in the third inning to drive in freshman Brityn Stewart, Hoagland and Gracie Ferriter. Her first homer was a three-run shot in the second, scoring Hoagland and Ferriter. The freshman slugger drove in seven runs.

In the circle, Mullaney struck out 10, allowed four walks and hit three batters. She was charged with three earned runs in the win.

The Knights committed five errors in the game while Butte was charged with just one.

Butte hosts Missoula Sentinel at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Mullaney is scheduled to start in the circle.

"It'll be a good test for us because we know they're pretty good," Stosich said.

Also Saturday:

Track and field

MCPS Invite: The Dillon Beavers took roughly half their team to compete in roughly half a track meet in Missoula. The girls' team totaled 31 points to finish third behind class AA schools Flathead (38.5) and Helena (78) before the meet was canceled due to weather around 1:20 p.m. The Dillon boys scored 22.75 points to finish seventh. Head coach Jeremy Anderson said most every Beaver was able to compete in at least one event before the meet was called. Senior Ainsley Shipman won the triple jump (37 feet, 8 inches), and was the runner-up in both the 100-meter hurdles (15.82 seconds) and high jump (5 feet). Senior Treyton Anderson won the 200-meter dash (22.62 seconds). Junior Caden Hansen was tied for second in the high jump (5-6) and senior Holter Santos was fourth in the long jump (19-04).

