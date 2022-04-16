 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

Prep roundup: Butte High softball wins third in a row

Butte High softball beat Missoula Hellgate and the weather Saturday afternoon. 

Freshman Ashlinn Mullaney no-hit the Knights over four innings and hit two home runs to power the Bulldogs to a 19-3 win, their third straight.

"Just one word: Freak," Butte coach Ryan Stosich said about his two-way star. "It was pretty amazing what she did."

Mullaney wasn't scheduled to pitch but was needed after the Bulldogs' probable starter was unable to travel due to illness.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 3-5 after opening the season with five straight losses. Stosich said Butte's first win, an 11-1 rout against Helena on April 9 was a "momentum booster." 

"You come out to a rough start and you just got to keep that belief in the kids, that they are a good team and they are going turn it around and hopefully that’s what were doing right now," Stosich said.

Butte secured the victory and got out of Missoula before snow had a chance to suspend or cancel the game. Butte's JV team wasn't so lucky, as the junior-varsity game was sacrificed so the varsity tilt, originally scheduled for 1:45 p.m., could start at noon.

Senior Kodie Hoagland was 4-for-4 with a double, walk, an RBI and three runs scored.

"These weren’t little bunts, these were just rockets," Stosich said.

Freshman Madisyn Swanson was also 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

“One of our players went down and (Swanson) stepped in and did well," Stosich said.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning, seven in the second and third and then one more in the fourth to invoke the 15-run rule after four complete.

Mullaney hit a grand slam in the third inning to drive in freshman Brityn Stewart, Hoagland and Gracie Ferriter. Her first homer was a three-run shot in the second, scoring Hoagland and Ferriter. The freshman slugger drove in seven runs.

In the circle, Mullaney struck out 10, allowed four walks and hit three batters. She was charged with three earned runs in the win.

The Knights committed five errors in the game while Butte was charged with just one. 

Butte hosts Missoula Sentinel at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Mullaney is scheduled to start in the circle.

"It'll be a good test for us because we know they're pretty good," Stosich said.

Also Saturday:

Track and field

MCPS Invite: The Dillon Beavers took roughly half their team to compete in roughly half a track meet in Missoula. The girls' team totaled 31 points to finish third behind class AA schools Flathead (38.5) and Helena (78) before the meet was canceled due to weather around 1:20 p.m. The Dillon boys scored 22.75 points to finish seventh. Head coach Jeremy Anderson said most every Beaver was able to compete in at least one event before the meet was called. Senior Ainsley Shipman won the triple jump (37 feet, 8 inches), and was the runner-up in both the 100-meter hurdles (15.82 seconds) and high jump (5 feet). Senior Treyton Anderson won the 200-meter dash (22.62 seconds). Junior Caden Hansen was tied for second in the high jump (5-6) and senior Holter Santos was fourth in the long jump (19-04). 

MCPS Invite

Top-five team scores

Boys: Helena Capital (67.75), Hellgate (42.75), Hamilton (34), Frenchtown (26.75), Corvallis (25.75).

Girls: Helena High (78), Kalispell Flathead (38.5), Dillon (31), Capital (28), Whitefish (20).

Top-three individual

BOYS

100 Meters: 1. 11 Thomas Carter 11.14a Helena Capital, 2. 12 Ridger Palma 11.19a PR Loyola-Sacred Heart, 3. 11 Carter White 11.34a SR Frenchtown

200 Meters: 1. 12 Treyton Anderson 22.62a Beaverhead County, 2. 11 Owen Hoag 23.02a Seeley-Swan, 3. 11 Kaeden Sager 23.04a PR East Helena

800 Meters: 1. 12 Lane Cole 1:58.76a Hamilton, 2. 11 Henry Ballinger 1:59.28a Helena Capital, 3. 12 Jacob Curry 2:04.02a PR Helena Capital

3200 Meters: 1. 11 Finneas Colescott 9:50.00a SR Hellgate, 2. 12 Brinson Wyche 9:59.80a SR Corvallis, 3. 11 Brody Romano 10:05.55a PR Helena Capital

110m Hurdles: 1. 11 Joey Lauerman 16.29a Helena Capital, 2. 9 Merek Mihelish 16.37a Helena Capital, 3. 11 Aiden Read 16.38a PR Corvallis

Shot Put: 1. 12 Talon Holmquist 51-01.00 Whitefish, 2. 12 Walker McDonald 48-08.50 Seeley-Swan, 3. 12 Tommy Nilson 48-06.00 PR Hellgate

Javelin: 1. 11 Kellan Beller 174-10 Stevensville, 2. 12 Cole Sandberg 172-11 PR Big Sky, 3. 12 Tyson Rostad 166-09 Hamilton

High Jump: 1. 11 Aiden Nichols 5-08.00 Hellgate, 1. 9 Aayden Simmons 5-08.00 PR Helena

Pole Vault: 1. 12 Alex Brisko 13-06.00 Helena Capital, 2. 10 Taylor Searle 13-06.00 PR Hamilton, 3. 12 Bridger Weirson 12-00.00

Long Jump: 1. 11 Carter White 20-02.25 Frenchtown, 2. 12 Bryce Halden 19-10.50 SR Hellgate, 3. 12 Dylan Zink 19-04.00 Flathead

GIRLS

100 Meters: 1. 12 Hadlea Fred 12.95a Big Sky, 2. 10 Brooke Zetooney 13.09a SR Whitefish, 3. 9 Farah Wyche 13.13a PR Corvallis

200 Meters: 1. 9 Madilyn Todorovich 26.03a PR Helena, 2. 11 Claire Hutchison 27.22a Stevensville, 3. 10 Kathryn Sheridan 27.31a Helena Capital

800 Meters: 1. 12 Odessa Zentz 2:18.75a Helena, 2. 12 Sariah Maughan 2:21.32a SR Seeley-Swan, 3. 10 Sophia Miller 2:25.83a Hellgate

100m hurdles: 1. 10 Logan Todorovich 15.57a SR Helena, 2. 12 Ainsley Shipman 15.82a Beaverhead County, 3. 10 Kathryn Sheridan 16.31a Helena Capital

Shot Put: 1. 12 Madison Lewis 37-08.00 Corvallis, 2. 10 Sadie Smith 36-04.00 SR Frenchtown, 3. 12 Sydney Mattfeldt 36-03.50 SR Helena

High Jump: 1. 10 Logan Todorovich 5-02.00 Helena, 2. 12 Ainsley Shipman 5-00.00 SR Beaverhead County, 2. 12 Erin Wilde 5-00.00 Whitefish

Pole Vault: 1. 10 Annika Nehring 10-00.00 PR Helena, 2. 12 Libby Hansen 10-00.00 Helena Capital, 3. 11 Charlie Ham 10-00.00 PR Frenchtown

Triple Jump: 1. 12 Ainsley Shipman 37-08.00 PR Beaverhead County, 2. 9 Madilyn Todorovich 34-11.00 PR Helena, 3. 11 Layne Kearns 34-02.00 PR Hamilton

