Prep roundup: Butte High softball scores eight in eighth to win second straight

Senior catcher Jordyn Bolton hit a three-run home run to start the scoring during in an eight-run eighth inning as the Butte Bulldogs edged the Big Sky Eagles 12-10 on Thursday in Missoula.

Junior Rian Ferriter, freshman Ashlinn Mullaney and senior Joscelyn Cleveland each followed with RBI singles to give the Bulldogs (2-5) the insurance runs they would come to need.

Big Sky (1-6) answered with six runs in the bottom half of the extra frame and had the tying run at the plate with one out before Mullaney induced a ground out to short and fly out to first to close the game.

Mullaney allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits, two walks and six strikeouts in eight innings. She was 2-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs.

The Bulldogs were down 4-3 with one out in the seventh when Kodie Hoagland scored on a passed ball. Mullaney sent the game into extra innings when she sat the Eagles down in order, including two strikeouts, in the bottom of the seventh.

Hoagland went 4-for-5 in the leadoff spot with a triple, three runs scored and a stolen base. Freshman Gracie Ferriter was 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored. Sophomore Kamber Leary went 3-for-5 with an RBI and run scored.

Also Thursday:

Softball

Anaconda 12, Plains-Hot Springs 9: The Copperheads scored three runs in the top of the ninth to pull out an extra-innings victory in Plains on Thursday afternoon. The Trotters (2-5) scored five runs in the first but were able to tally only single runs in the second, fifth, sixth and ninth innings. The Copperheads scored one in the third, two in the fifth and three in the sixth. The game was tied 8-8 after seven innings. Both teams scored a single run in the eighth.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0