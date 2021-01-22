Prep roundup: Butte girls basketball falls at Missoula Hellgate

MISSOULA — One thing that hasn’t changed at Hellgate is the top-ranked Knights’ success on their home hardwood. They built a 30-point lead on their way to a 51-26 win over Butte to win their 12th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in Class AA.

Butte was coming off a two-week layoff because of quarantine, not doing any team activities until a walkthrough Friday morning. They were missing 5-10 sophomore Laura Rosenleaf, whose size would’ve helped the undersized Bulldogs down low as 6-3 junior Ashley Olson dealt with foul trouble.

Tyler Clary score eight points and Emmarie Richards added six for Butte, which trailed 14-2 lead after one quarter and 27-7 at the half as Hellgate dominated the glass, scored second-chance points and forced turnovers. The Knights built their lead as big as 39-9, and Butte could trim its deficit to only 18 points, 44-26, in the fourth quarter.

“If we hit some free throws and don’t give up the ball in the press at the end of the second half, then we’d maybe make a game of it,” Butte coach Maury Cook said. “They got Ashley in foul trouble. We had to pick our poison, tried to shut down some and slow down others, but they’re a really good coached team. They have talent all over the place and good size.