Prep roundup: Butte girls basketball falls at Missoula Hellgate

MISSOULA — One thing that hasn’t changed at Hellgate is the top-ranked Knights’ success on their home hardwood. They built a 30-point lead on their way to a 51-26 win over Butte to win their 12th consecutive home game, the longest active streak in Class AA.
Butte was coming off a two-week layoff because of quarantine, not doing any team activities until a walkthrough Friday morning. They were missing 5-10 sophomore Laura Rosenleaf, whose size would’ve helped the undersized Bulldogs down low as 6-3 junior Ashley Olson dealt with foul trouble.
Tyler Clary score eight points and Emmarie Richards added six for Butte, which trailed 14-2 lead after one quarter and 27-7 at the half as Hellgate dominated the glass, scored second-chance points and forced turnovers. The Knights built their lead as big as 39-9, and Butte could trim its deficit to only 18 points, 44-26, in the fourth quarter.
“If we hit some free throws and don’t give up the ball in the press at the end of the second half, then we’d maybe make a game of it,” Butte coach Maury Cook said. “They got Ashley in foul trouble. We had to pick our poison, tried to shut down some and slow down others, but they’re a really good coached team. They have talent all over the place and good size.
“We have to take the positives from this and learn. It was still a great day for us with how hard our kids played for not playing the past two weeks.”
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Frenchtown 46, Butte Central 38: — Devin Shelton and Wyatt Hayes combined for 29 points with 15 and 14, respectively, as the Broncs bested the Maroons. Dougie Peoples scored 16 points and Egan Lester had 7 for Butte Central.
Twin Bridges 61, Ennis 45: TWIN BRIDGES — Charlie Kruer lit up the Mustangs for 22 points, Connor Nye had 12 and Matt Kaiser added nine as Twin Bridges remained undefeated. Brand Ostler and Ian Swanson paced Ennis with 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Valley Christian 58, Philipsburg 55: PHILIPSBURG — The Eagles used a balanced offensive attack to Edge their rivals. Billy Boone, Eyan Becker and Asher Beaudin each had 11 points. Brennan Cox had 10 points and Zach Streit added nine for Valley Christian. Philipsburg was led by Brian Ward's 22 points. MSU football commit Kade Cutler added 14 for the Prospectors.
Girls basketball
Frenchtown 40, Butte Central 32: FRENCHTOWN — Brooke Badovinac managed 10 points and Sofee Thatcher added nine but it wasn't enough as the Broncs took down the Maroons. Sadie Smith led Frenchtown with 11 points.
Deer Lodge 50, Arlee 41: DEER LODGE — Makenzi Meagher put up nearly half of Deer Lodge's points with a season-high 24 in a triumph over Arlee. Courtney Boese had her back with 13 for the Wardens, who had only four players score. Princess Bolen tallied 10 points for the Scarlets.
Whitehall 71, Jefferson 58, : WHITEHALL — Jada Clarkson had a team-high 25 points and Brynna Wolfe helped with 14 to help Whitehall fend off Jefferson despite 27 points from the Panthers' Rachel Van Blaricom. The Trojans, who also received 10 points from Kendra Klapan, sprinted to a 23-11 first-quarter lead and withstood a 21-8 onslaught by Jefferson in the fourth quarter. Gin Stuber added nine points for the Panthers.
West Yellowstone 45, Sheridan 32: WEST YELLOWSTONE — Faith Larsen paced the Panthers with nine points, MacKenzie Fabel had eight points and Desaray Tipton added seven, but it wasn't enough as Sheridan came up short against West Yellowstone. Emmie Collins and Ashlynn Roos poured in 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Wolverines.
Philipsburg 61, Valley Christian 23: MISSOULA — Reece Pitcher lit it up for 16 points, Amelia Hill added 14 and Asha Comings managed 12 in the Prospectors dominant victory over rival Valley Christian. Ashlyn Kelly led the Eagles with eight points.
Girls Wrestling
Billings Senior 42, Butte High 35
103: Kaylee LaPier, Butte, p. Gracelyn Hanson, Billings Senior, 0:53. 113: Rilynn Mullaney, Butte, p. Chloe Rogers, Billings Seniors, 1:11. 120: Cheyenne D’Aigneau, Billings Senior, p. Aydin Gonzalez, Butte, 1:26. 126: Coral White, Billings Senior, p. Maria Hanson, Butte, 1:56. 132: Paige Gershmel, Billings Senior, p. Addison Endy, Butte, 5:41. 152: Kendal Tucker, Billings Senior, p. Kera Moreno, Butte, 1:46. 170: Hayla Hoffman, Butte, tf, Trinity Karls, Billings Senior, 18-3, 4:26. 205: Ashlee Wilcox, Butte, forf.
113: Rilynn Mullaney, Butte, p. Gracelynn Hanson, Billings Senior, 0:47. 120: Chloe Rogers, Billings Senior, p. Aydin Gonzalez, Butte, 4:48. 126: Jersey Berg, Billings Senior, p. Maria Hanson, Butte, 1:28. 132: Payton Kale, Billings Senior, p. Addison Endy, Butte, 0:59. 152: Kera Moreno, Butte, p. Gracy Jones, Billings Senior, 1:59.
Boys Wrestling
Jefferson 51, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 24
103: Dominick Davis, Jefferson, p. Seth Kornick, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 0:28, 113: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, forf. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, p. Zach Gee, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 1:18. 126: Guy Williams, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, forf. 132: Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Zack Supalla, Jefferson, 1:34. 138: John Armstrong, Jefferson, dec. Weston Timbermain, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 8-1. 145: Brody Ellison, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Keaten Paulsen, Jefferson, 1:02. 152: Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, p. Trey Johannes, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 3:53. 160: Kaden Johnson, Jefferson, p. Coby Warren, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 0:42. 170: Miles Dodge, Jefferson, forf. 182: Braeden Jones, Jefferson, p. Dominic Eitch, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 1:38. 205: Robbie Vergara, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, forf. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, p. Kaleb Archebesue, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 2:00.
Whitehall 43, Jefferson 27
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, p. Isaac Sckagen, Whitehall, 2:36. 113: Dominick Davis, Jefferson, forf. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, dec. Alley A, Whitehall, 8-6. 126: Dave Hoover, Whitehall, forf. 132: Dawson Powers, Whitehall p. Zack Supalla, Jefferson, 0:27. 138: John Armstrong, Jefferson, p. Gavin Watson, Whitehall, 5:28. 145: Trenten Walker, Whitehall, maj dec. Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, 11-3. 152: Dallen Hoover, Whitehall, p. Keaton Poulsen, Jefferson, 0:39. 160: Kyle Denny, Whitehall, p. Kaden Johnson, Jefferson, 4:26. 170: Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, forf. 182: Miles Dodge, Jefferson, p. Justin Kuehl, Whitehall, 0:58. 205: James Dubois, Whitehall, p. Braeden Jones, Jefferson, 1:59. 285: Leo Scafani, Whitehall, dec. Matt Riehl, Jefferson, 3-2.
Whitehall 48, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City 30
103: Isaac Skogen, Whitehall, p. Seth Roenick, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 1:08. 113: Autumn Walker, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, forf. 120: Alley Antonsen, Whitehall, p. Zach Gee, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 2:40. 126: Michael Reiff, Whitehall, p. Guy Williams, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 5:17. 132: Cooper Cook, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Dawson Powers, Whitehall, 1:58. 138: Weston Timberman, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Gavin Watson, Whitehall, 2:57. 145: Brody Ellison, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Trentin Walker, Whitehall, 5:13. 152: Dallen Hoover, Whitehall, p. Peyton Baumgartner, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 0:52. 160: Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, p. Trey Johannes, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 3:11. 170: Kyle Denny, Whitehall, forf. 182: Domonic Fitch, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, p. Justin Kuehl, Whitehall, 0:37. 205: James Dubois, Whitehall, p. Robbie Vergera, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 0:30. 285: Leo Scafani, Whitehall, p. Ethan Short, Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, 1:57.