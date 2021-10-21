Prep roundup: Butte Central volleyball tops Stevensville in four sets

Brooke Badovinac racked up 13 kills, Mia Keeley had 24 assists and the Butte Central Maroons beat Stevensville in four sets, 25-23, 25-8, 21-25, 25-21.
“We kind of struggled in Game 1 and 2 with getting going, but once we did we rolled with it," said Maroons coach Becky Hancock. "Serving once again was key for us, and our defense did a nice job making adjustments. Brooke Badovinac had a solid game for us tonight, she dominated up there on the net. Proud of how we responded after game 2, it was a good road win for us.”
Badovinac also led the team in aces with four, and blocks with three. Sofee Thatcher added 12 kills.
Maycee Anderson managed 14 digs.
Also Thursday:
Jefferson 3, Manhattan 1: BOULDER — The Panthers (13-1 overall, 9-1 5B) locked up the top seed in next week's district tournament with a four-set victory over Manhattan on senior night, 24-26, 25-15, 25-18, 25-15. Dakota Edmisten led the offense with 23 kills, Sydney Mace had 21 assists and Rachel VanBlaricom had three aces. Emma McCauley paced the defense with 29 digs and Sophie Livesay managed six blocks.