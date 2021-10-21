Prep roundup: Butte Central volleyball tops Stevensville in four sets

“We kind of struggled in Game 1 and 2 with getting going, but once we did we rolled with it," said Maroons coach Becky Hancock. "Serving once again was key for us, and our defense did a nice job making adjustments. Brooke Badovinac had a solid game for us tonight, she dominated up there on the net. Proud of how we responded after game 2, it was a good road win for us.”