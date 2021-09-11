Prep roundup: Butte Central volleyball falls short in Corvallis

The Blue Devils won two of their three games against the Maroons by a total of just four points, but it was a sweep nonetheless as Corvallis took care of Butte Central, 25-15, 27-25, 25-23 on Saturday in Corvallis.

“Just never quite got to the level we needed to be playing at today," said Maroons coach Becky Hancock in an email to the Montana Standard. "After the first game, we made some adjustments that I felt worked, but just couldn’t close out in those last two games. The little things cost us, and we can’t afford to give those points away in clutch situations. Our game needs to become more solid and consistent.”

Sofee Thatcher and Ella Moodry led Central with five kills apiece. Thatcher also had 11 digs. Maycee Anderson had a team-high 14 digs. Mollie Drew had two aces and Brooke Badovinac managed the lone Butte Central block.

Also Saturday:

Volleyball