Prep roundup: Butte Central volleyball falls short in Corvallis

The Blue Devils won two of their three games against the Maroons by a total of just four points, but it was a sweep nonetheless as Corvallis took care of Butte Central, 25-15, 27-25, 25-23 on Saturday in Corvallis.
“Just never quite got to the level we needed to be playing at today," said Maroons coach Becky Hancock in an email to the Montana Standard. "After the first game, we made some adjustments that I felt worked, but just couldn’t close out in those last two games. The little things cost us, and we can’t afford to give those points away in clutch situations. Our game needs to become more solid and consistent.”
Sofee Thatcher and Ella Moodry led Central with five kills apiece. Thatcher also had 11 digs. Maycee Anderson had a team-high 14 digs. Mollie Drew had two aces and Brooke Badovinac managed the lone Butte Central block.
Also Saturday:
Volleyball
Kalispell Glacier 3, Butte 2: KALISPELL — After falling behind two games to none, the Bulldogs battled back and pushed the Wolfpack to the limit, but ultimately fell short, 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 22-25, 15-9. Ashlyn Burnette and Brooke McGrath led a balanced Butte attack with six kills each. Kennadie McMahon managed five kills, and Ashley Olson and Teagan Kennis added four kills apiece. Katie Keller racked up 12 assists and Olivia Quinn had 11. McGrath also had a team-high 14 digs. Keller and Joscelyn Cleveland led the Bulldogs with five aces apiece.
Anaconda 3, Bigfork 0: ANACONDA — The Copperheads improved to 2-1 on the season with a sweep of Bigfork, 25-20, 27-25, 25-21.
Anaconda 3, Thompson Falls 1: The Copperheads dropped a set during their victory over Thompson Falls, which had just defeated Deer Lodge, but went on to go 2-0 for the day to improve to 3-1 on the season. They took care of business, 25-17, 19-25, 25-10, 25-16.
Jefferson 3, Big Timber 0: BOULDER — The Panthers continued their solid play by making quick work of Big Timber, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13. Rachel VanBlaricom had a whopping 17 kills, Emma McCauley racked up 24 digs and two aces, Gracie Leiva added 16 assists and Bayley Taney had four blocks. Jefferson is now 4-0 and 2-0 in District 5B.
Shields Valley 3, Twin Bridges 2: TWIN BRIDGES — The Falcons lost a five-set nail-biter to Shields Valley, 16-25 25-13, 27-25, 17-25, 15-11. Callie Kaiser led the Falcons' attack, tallying nine of the team's 29 kills. Kyle Pancost added seven kills and Emma Konen had six. Fran Pollorena had 10 of Twin Bridges' 22 assists. Pollorena also had a team-high four aces and Konen managed three. Pancost and Allie Dale had eight and five blocks, respectively. Ellie Meek logged 11 digs.
Late Friday:
Football
Twin Bridges 68, Absarokee 16: ABSAROKEE — Connor Nye rushed for 155 yards on 11 carries and the Falcons bounced back from last week's loss with a rout of the Huskies. Nye found pay dirt three times on the ground and added another two receiving TDs. Riky Puckett, Sam Konen and E.J. Puckett also had rushing touchdowns. Konen was 4-of-7 passing for 55 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Fitzpatrick hauled in two receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown. Tristen Phillips led the Absarokee offense with 16 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Philips also had a reception for 24 yards.