Prep roundup: Butte Central tennis shows improvement in Bozeman

BUTTE — The Butte Central Maroons showed improved play Tuesday as they faced off against Gallatin High School's JV team.

The boys team, Drew Badovinac and Nick Lester won three different doubles matches on Tuesday. Badovinac/Lester defeated Fraser/Davion 8-1, Fraser/Walker 8-1 and Walker/Davion 8-2.

The girls team also found success in doubles. Butte Central's Avery Kelly/Mati McGree defeated Anne Baldwin/Alivia Ballager 8-2, then Miranda Murray/Meredith Varady defeated Bella Benzinger/Tessa Tigart 8-5.

“Lots of play in today. Boys doubles got some good play in and all the girls doubled up and got to play multiple matches," Butte Central coach Becky Hancock. "It was a great day to learn, grow and become better at the game as a whole."

The match consisted of only doubles competition, played in eight-game pro-sets. Butte Central won all but one match, including an 8-0 victory for Mollie Drew and Maycee Andersen.

"Having a younger squad, this was a great meet to get them all out there playing. It was a good day for us," Hancock said.

