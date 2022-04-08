Prep roundup: Butte Central softball rallies past Stevensville

Sofee Thatcher was 4-for-5 with three runs scored, Brooke Badovinac was 4-for-5 with four runs scored to go with an RBI and the Butte Central Maroons scored three runs in the top of the seventh to rally past Stevensville 12-10 for the road win, their first of the season.

Junior Jaeden Berger barreled up three balls as she connected for two doubles, a single and two RBIs.

"I liked what I seen, especially with the bats through the first six (batters in the lineup)," said Butte Central coach Chunky Thatcher. "Jaeden Berger hit the hell out of the ball. You know, we hit the ball hard. So that's what I was happy about."

Sofee also swiped two bags. Brenna Foley was an on-base machine, going 1-for-2 but drawing three walks. She also scored three times. Mia Keeley came through with an RBI double in the first and a sac fly to plate a run in the seventh.

The Yellowjackets knocked around Sofee, who pitched a complete game for the Maroons, during the first two innings to the tune of eight runs. The defense didn't do her a ton of favors, either, according to Chunky. But the senior continued to compete.

"She stayed composed really well," Chunky said.

It wasn't as if the Maroons offense took long to get going on offense. They scored six during the opening two frames to stay within striking distance. Central scored six runs over the final three innings to seal the deal.

"We'll get stronger as the year keeps going," Chunky said. "You know, we're not going to set the world on fire right now. It's just, you know, each game we're going to just gonna show up and compete."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0