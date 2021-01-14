Prep roundup: Butte Central girls notch 2nd win of season

The Maroons' girls basketball team used a steady, balanced attack to for a 51-41 road win against Three Forks on Thursday.

Brooke Badovina led Butte Central with 11 points, Sofie Thatcher had 10 points, Amira Bolton and Maddie Kump chipped in with eight apiece, and Ella Moadry scored seven points for the Maroons (2-0).

Three Forks' Tayden Woodland led all scorers with 15 points. Kinzee Howey had eight points, and Brianna Warren and Ashlyn Swenson had seven apiece.

The Maroons are back on the court Saturday hosting Corvallis. Tip is at 4 p.m.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Kalispell Glacier 62, Butte 42: KALISPELL — Jaxson Olsen topped all scorers with 22 points and Weston Price helped with 10 as Kalispell Glacier rolled past Butte after a slow start. The Wolfpack trailed by two points after one quarter but led by nine by halftime and 20 after three quarters. Jake Olson led the Bulldogs with nine points and Mikey O'Dell added eight.

Twin Bridges 43, Harrison 29: TWIN BRIDGES — Charlie Kruer was a one-man show with 24 points and third-ranked Twin Bridges toppled Harrison-Willow Creek on the strength of a 17-6 second quarter. After leading by 11 at halftime, the Falcons put it away with a 13-2 third quarter. Joe Cima led the Wildcats with 13 points.

