Prep roundup: Butte Central girls basketball wins 4th straight

The Butte Central girls basketball team is starting to turn the corner at the right time.

Brooke Badinovac nearly matched the Broncos point for point with 25 of her own and Ella Moodry had 14 in the Maroons' breezy 55-29 win at Frenchtown on Thursday night.

Sofee Thatcher added 10 for Butte Central, which led by 10 after one quarter and outscored Frenchtown 27-13 after intermission.

Sadie Smith scored 10 for the Broncs.

The Maroons have now won four straight and play two of their final three games at home. Next up is Livingston on Saturday in the MAC for a 4 p.m. tip.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

No. 3 Dillon 59, Stevensville 21: Jonathan Kirkley scored 17 points and Tyler Lagunas added 15 for the Beavers, who led 33-3 at halftime and backed off the gas in the fourth quarter. Kellan Beller scored 10 to lead Stevi.

Jefferson 74, Ennis 59: Tyler Harrington was on fire with 28 points and Wade Rykal backed him with 18 as the Panthers took care of the Class C Mustangs by pulling away in a 26-16 fourth quarter. Luke Eckmann scored 10 for Jefferson. Andrew Beardsley scored 17, Clintin Buyan 15 and Brand Ostler 11 for Ennis.

Philipsburg 71, Lincoln 48: Andrew Tallon paved the way with 28 points, Hayden Mason was right behind with 26 and the Prospectors buried the Lynx after building a 25-9 lead after one quarter. Cavan Babbitt added nine for Philipsburg. Andrew Brown and Teegan Tybo scored 11 apiece, and Justin Fry added 10 for Lincoln.

Girls basketball

No. 3 Dillon 54, Stevensville 29: Ainsley Shipman scored 13 points, Sydney Petersen 10 and eight other Beavers broke into the scoring column in the victory at home. Dillon was in the lead 24-15 by halftime, then outscored Stevi 30-14 in the second half. Claire Hutchinson led the visitors with eight points.

No. 1 Jefferson 57, Ennis 26: Cia Stuber led with 11 points, and Rachel Van Blaricom and Brynna Wolfe chipped in with 10 apiece as the Panthers kept their perfect season intact by shrugging off a slow start and downing a tough Class C Mustangs team gonig away. MacKenzie Layng and Austie May scored eight each for Jefferson, which was tied 2-2 after one quarter but made it 23-8 by halftime and extending the lead to 23 after three. Shelbey Klein scored eight for Ennis.

Philipsburg 53, Lincoln 29: Reece Pitcher nearly outscored the Lynx all by herself with 26 points in the Prospectors' triumph. Asha Comings scored 12 for Philipsburg. Jessica Zarske scored nine and Kylee Copenhaver eight for Lincoln.

