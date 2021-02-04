Prep roundup: Butte Central girls basketball rallies past rival Anaconda

Delaney Hasquet led three players in double figures with 14 points and Butte Central rallied in the third quarter to down Class B rival Anaconda 53-48.
Amira Bolton and Sofee Thatcher added 11 apiece for the Maroons, who outscored the Copperheads 19-13 in the third quarter after trailing by two at halftime.
Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 19 points and Makena Patrick 11 for Anaconda.
Also Thursday:
Boys basketball
Manhattan Christian 70, Jefferson 47: MANHATTAN — Fresh off a 31-point night Wednesday, Seth Amunrud tacked on 27 more and added six rebounds in leading No. 2 Manhattan Christian to a romp over Class B Jefferson. Caden Hill added 17 points and Tebarek Hill 11 for the unbeaten Eagles, who led by 16 at halftime. Trent McMaster scored 15 points and Joey Visser added 12 for the Panthers.
Philipsburg 42, White Sulphur Springs 23: WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Mayson Palen scored 12 points and Philipsburg raced to a 17-4 first-quarter lead and fended off White Sulphur Springs. Andrew Tallon added 10 points and Kade Cutler nine for the Prospectors. Caden West's 12 points paced the Hornets.
Ennis 43, Gardiner 37: GARDINER — Ian Swanson led the way with 21 points and Ennis used a 16-6 third quarter to break away from a halftime tie and down Gardiner. Jaxson Kloote added eight points for the Mustangs. Taylor Rose scored 12 points for the Bruins.
Girls basketball
Helena Capital 44, Butte 27: Capital improved to 6-1 on the season thanks to its fifth-straight victory. Dani Bartsch led the way for CHS, notching a double-double thanks to 12 points and 10 rebounds. Twin sister, Paige Bartsch also had a productive night, owning the paint with 14 points, six blocks and six rebounds. The Bulldogs (1-6) hung tough early on and trailed 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, as well as 26-14 at the half. Pieper Joseph had five for the Bulldogs, who also got four points from Laura Rosenleaf in the loss.
Manhattan Christian 58, Jefferson 48: MANHATTAN — Kiersten Van Kirk scored 18 points, had five rebounds and blocked three shots, Grace Aamot added 14, and Eliana Kuperus produced nine points and 10 rebounds in leading No. 6 Manhattan Christian past Class B Jefferson. The Eagles (12-0) led only 18-12 after one quarter but built the lead to 22 at halftime before the Panthers pushed back in the second half. Rachel Van Blaricom had 15 points and MacKenzie Layng 12 for Jefferson.
Philipsburg 61, White Sulphur Springs 39: PHILIPSBURG — Rachel Ward had the hot hand with 20 points and Asha Comings backed her with 17 in Philipsburg's triumph over White Sulphur Springs. Reece Pitcher added 13 for the Prospectors, who led by a point at halftime but pulled away with an 18-9 third quarter. Kendra Manger scored 13 for the Hornets.
Shields Valley 57, Lima 28: CLYDE PARK — Delaney Hasquet led three players in double figures with 14 points and Butte Central rallied in the third quarter to down Class B rival Anaconda 53-48. Amira Bolton and Sofee Thatcher added 11 apiece for the Maroons, who outscored the Copperheads 19-13 in the third quarter after trailing by two at halftime. Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 19 points and Makena Patrick 11 for Anaconda.
Ennis 59, Gardiner 54: GARDINER — Landri Paladichuk put on a show with 26 points to lead the Mustangs in an overtime thriller. Marlyssa Ledgerwood tallied 15 points and Shelby Klein had seven for Ennis, which led 32-25 at the half. The Mustangs were outscored 16-5 in the third quarter by the Bruins, who were led by Sophia Darr's 25 points. But Ennis fought back with a strong fourth quarter and overtime for the win.
Dillon 44, Stevensville 39: STEVENSVILLE — Ainsley Shipman led what coach John Hansen called an "aggressive" Dillon attack with 19 points as the Beavers took down the Yellowjackets. Dillon attempted 21 free throws and made 12 of them. Lauryn Peterson added 13 points, Jordyn Walker had seven points, including a big 3-pointer down the stretch, and Madalen Shipman chipped in with five points. Maddie Sims paced Stevensville with 11 points.