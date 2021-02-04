Prep roundup: Butte Central girls basketball rallies past rival Anaconda

Girls basketball

Helena Capital 44, Butte 27: Capital improved to 6-1 on the season thanks to its fifth-straight victory. Dani Bartsch led the way for CHS, notching a double-double thanks to 12 points and 10 rebounds. Twin sister, Paige Bartsch also had a productive night, owning the paint with 14 points, six blocks and six rebounds. The Bulldogs (1-6) hung tough early on and trailed 15-9 at the end of the first quarter, as well as 26-14 at the half. Pieper Joseph had five for the Bulldogs, who also got four points from Laura Rosenleaf in the loss.

Manhattan Christian 58, Jefferson 48: MANHATTAN — Kiersten Van Kirk scored 18 points, had five rebounds and blocked three shots, Grace Aamot added 14, and Eliana Kuperus produced nine points and 10 rebounds in leading No. 6 Manhattan Christian past Class B Jefferson. The Eagles (12-0) led only 18-12 after one quarter but built the lead to 22 at halftime before the Panthers pushed back in the second half. Rachel Van Blaricom had 15 points and MacKenzie Layng 12 for Jefferson.