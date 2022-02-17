Prep roundup: Butte Central girls basketball blows out Corvallis; boys rout Stevensville

Brooke Badinovac had the hot hand with 28 points and Sofee Thatcher did her part with 16 for the Maroons, who used a 17-5 second-quarter run to pull away for a 57-30 rout of the Blue Devils on Thursday night in Dillon.

Madeline Gilder scored six for Corvallis.

Butte Central will play Hamilton on Friday in the Southwestern A semifinals with a chance to avenge a pair of narrow, regular-season losses to the Broncs. Tip at Dillon is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Corvallis heads to the consolation side of the bracket for an 11 a.m. game against East Helena on Friday.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Butte Central 50, Stevensville 22: Dougie Peoples' 17 points led the way and the once-beaten Maroons raced to a 30-9 halftime lead on the way to squashing the Yellowjackets in Southwestern A tournament action. Eric Loos added 10 for Butte Central. Lorenzo Grazzani and Tad Tackes scored six each for Stevi.

Jefferson 50, Big Timber 35: Tyler Harrington led all scorers with 19 points, Jake Genger had 10 and the Panthers finished the game on a 21-7 run to take down Big Timber in the District 5C tournament. Kuirt Gullings had 12 for the Herders.

No. 4 Florence-Carlton 70, Deer Lodge 40: Levi Posey went for 13 points and the Falcons put 10 players in the scoring column in their shackling of the Wardens in the District 6B tournament. Caden Zaluski and Blake Shoupe added 11 apiece, Beau Neal had nine and Patrick Duchien eight for Florence-Carlton, which led by 15 at halftime and pulled away with a 26-7 third quarter. Logan Nicholson scored 14 and Ripley Ford eight for Deer Lodge.

Manhattan 52, Whitehall 39: Evan Duoma and Markus Fenno scored 18 points apiece for the Tigers, who broke open a close game with a 17-9 fourth quarter to down the Trojans in their 5C tournament game. Brendan Wagner scored 14 and Lane Wagner 13 to lead Whitehall.

Seeley-Swan 63, Philipsburg 46: Chase Haines was tops with 20 points and Jason James had his back with 19 as the Blackhawks pulled away late to down the Prospectors in the 13C tournament. Sean Mercado added 11 for Seeley-Swan, which led 41-36 entering the fourth quarter. Hayden Mason scored 18, Andrew Tallon 12 and Cavan Babbitt eight for Philipsburg.

Girls basketball

Philipsburg 59, Lincoln 18: Lucia Lee led with 11 points and Asha Comings was right behind with 10 for the Prospectors, who sprinted to a 27-10 first-quarter lead and crushed the Lynx in 13C tournament action. Gretchen Hill scored nine and Reece Pitcher eight for Philipsburg. Jenna Templeton scored eight for Lincoln.

Twin Bridges 51, West Yellowstone 25: Allie Dale was the leader with 16 points and Kyle Pancost provided 14 as the Falcons rolled to a 30-11 halftime lead and toppled the Wolverines in the 12C district tournament. Kara Dale added eight for Twin Bridges, which went on to outscore West Yellowstone 20-7 in the third quarter.

