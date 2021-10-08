Prep roundup: Butte Central football drops wild one in Frenchtown

If momentum was a tangible object, it sure looked like the Maroons and Broncs were using it to play hot-potato Friday in Frenchtown. Ultimately, it was the Broncs who finished strong en route to a 38-27 over Butte Central for a homecoming victory.
After the Broncs went up 17-0 on a 65-yard catch and run by Connor Michaud, their second TD of 65 yards or more, it looked like it was going to be a long night for the Maroons.
To make matters worse, Central ended the ensuing possession – a promising drive into Broncs territory – with a turnover on downs. But on the very next play, the Maroons D stepped up and forced a much-needed turnover. They recovered a fumble on the Frenchtown 18. On the next play, Eyston Lakkala ran one in for Central's first TD.
The Maroons, in need of a stop before halftime, promptly allowed a 85-yard kickoff return by Carter White and Frenchtown jumped back in front 24-7.
Still fighting, Central put together another promising drive before halftime. It seemed unlikely the Maroons could score, but it was something to build on. However, after a chunk play took the ball to the Broncs 22, the officials ruled that there was still 0.1 seconds left before the half. The Maroons made the most of it, as QB Luke Garrison found Kyle Holter for a 22-yard TD. The kick was no good and Frenchtown led 24-13 at the half.
Butte Central scored the next 14 points after halftime to take a 27-24 lead. Holter scored again on a 9-yard reception from Garrison, after returning the second-half kick to the Frenchtown 11. Konnor Pochervina punched another TD in from 3 yards after the Maroons defense forced a Broncs punt.
But after the Pochervina TD, the Broncs found yet another huge play and ran back the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. It was White's second kickoff return TD of the night and Frenchtown led 31-27.
The Broncs would not surrender that lead as their defense tightened up, stifling the Maroons for the remainder of the game.
Devin Shelton hauled in his second TD pass of the night, a 15-yarder from Quinn to make it 38-27 Broncs. His first touchdown reception of the evening went for 75 yards in the first quarter.
Also Friday:
Football
Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0: BIGFORK — Patrick Wallen threw four touchdown passes and George Bucklin raced for two long TD runs as the Vikings cruised past the Copperheads. Wallen's passes went to four different players — Nick Walker, Izak Epperly, Joseph Farrier and Bryce Gilliard. Bucklin rambled for scores of 46 and 80 yards. Bigfork led 35-0 at halftime.
Drummond-Philipsburg 38, Charlo 36 (OT): DRUMMOND — In a wild one, Andrew Tallon's 1-yard run in overtime gave the Titans an eight-point lead, and after Coyle Nagy tossed a 15-yard pass to Braydon Zemple to bring the Vikings within two points the ensuing conversion attempt was fumbled to end the game. Flint Creek rallied from a two-touchdown halftime deficit to tie the game 30-30 on a 4-yard run by Tallon with 5:27 to go. Charlo drove the field and was on the Flint Creek 5 but lost possession on another fumble. In all, Nagy had four TD passes, two to Zemple. Tallon also had a third TD run and tossed a touchdown pass to Colt Parsons.
Volleyball
Butte 3, Kalispell Flathead 0: KALISPELL — The Bulldogs took care of the Bravettes in straight sets for a road victory, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13. Butte returns home for a match against Glacier at the Civic Center on Saturday. Game time is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Manhattan Christian 3, Ennis 0: MANHATTAN — Shae Lovett led the Mustangs with with nine digs, 10 assists and four aces, but it wasn't quite enough as Ennis stumbled Manhattan Christian 25-22, 25-18, 25-5. Shelby Klein and Noni Dilschneider added six kills apiece for the Mustangs, who have dropped two in a row.