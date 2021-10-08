Prep roundup: Butte Central football drops wild one in Frenchtown

Butte Central scored the next 14 points after halftime to take a 27-24 lead. Holter scored again on a 9-yard reception from Garrison, after returning the second-half kick to the Frenchtown 11. Konnor Pochervina punched another TD in from 3 yards after the Maroons defense forced a Broncs punt.

But after the Pochervina TD, the Broncs found yet another huge play and ran back the kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. It was White's second kickoff return TD of the night and Frenchtown led 31-27.

The Broncs would not surrender that lead as their defense tightened up, stifling the Maroons for the remainder of the game.

Devin Shelton hauled in his second TD pass of the night, a 15-yarder from Quinn to make it 38-27 Broncs. His first touchdown reception of the evening went for 75 yards in the first quarter.

Also Friday:

Football

Bigfork 48, Anaconda 0: BIGFORK — Patrick Wallen threw four touchdown passes and George Bucklin raced for two long TD runs as the Vikings cruised past the Copperheads. Wallen's passes went to four different players — Nick Walker, Izak Epperly, Joseph Farrier and Bryce Gilliard. Bucklin rambled for scores of 46 and 80 yards. Bigfork led 35-0 at halftime.