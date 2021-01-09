Prep roundup: Butte Central boys stumble out of the gates in season-opening loss to Dillon

In their first game of the season, the Maroons stumbled out of the gates and couldn't quite recover, as Dillon downed Butte Central 64-51 Saturday in Butte.

The Beavers jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave up the lead.

"We just got off to a really slow start," said Maroons coach Brody Kelly. "One of our guys was out with the virus and so were very thin with our rotations."

Dougie Peoples scored 23 points, which included four 3-pointers, Joseph Sehulster had nine and Kyler Holter and Dryan Holland managed six apiece for Central.

The Maroons cut the lead to 40-38 late in the third quarter, but the basketball gods did not let them get away with starting off so slow.

"We had far too many turnovers and gave up a lot of points in transition," Kelly said.

Dillon hit a barrage of 3-pointers to ice the game in the fourth.

Cole Truman scored 21 points, and Jonathan Kirkley and Connor Curnow had 13 points apiece for the Beavers.

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball