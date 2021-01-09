Prep roundup: Butte Central boys stumble out of the gates in season-opening loss to Dillon

In their first game of the season, the Maroons stumbled out of the gates and couldn't quite recover, as Dillon downed Butte Central 64-51 Saturday in Butte.
The Beavers jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave up the lead.
"We just got off to a really slow start," said Maroons coach Brody Kelly. "One of our guys was out with the virus and so were very thin with our rotations."
Dougie Peoples scored 23 points, which included four 3-pointers, Joseph Sehulster had nine and Kyler Holter and Dryan Holland managed six apiece for Central.
The Maroons cut the lead to 40-38 late in the third quarter, but the basketball gods did not let them get away with starting off so slow.
"We had far too many turnovers and gave up a lot of points in transition," Kelly said.
Dillon hit a barrage of 3-pointers to ice the game in the fourth.
Cole Truman scored 21 points, and Jonathan Kirkley and Connor Curnow had 13 points apiece for the Beavers.
Also Saturday:
Boys basketball
Deer Lodge 53, Bigfork 51: DEER LODGE — Ozzie King hit a game-tying 3-pointer with about three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Logan Nicholson iced the game with a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to go and the Wardens hung on for a victory over the Valkyries. Aidan Thompson poured in 16 points and was critical in the high post, according to Deer Lodge coach Dakota Norris. Nicholson finished with 15 points with many of his points coming in transition. King and Brodey Freeman each racked up eight points for the Wardens. Walker Fisher led all scorers with 18 points for Bigfork, which took a 37-35 lead into the fourth quarter but just couldn't keep pace with Deer Lodge in the final stanza.
Jefferson 68, Big Timber 48: BOULDER — Trent McMaster drained a game-high 21 points, Joe Visser added 17 and Tyler Harrington chipped in with 12 to fuel Jefferson past Big Timber. Codee Mehus scored 12 points and Connor Gisecke had 10 for the Herders.
Philipsburg 44, Darby 31: DARBY — Kade Cutler scored 20 points to pace the Prospectors offense in their road win against Darby. Jackson Hirdley led the way for the Tigers with 10 points.
Anaconda 65, Loyola 60: ANACONDA — Anaconda rallied from an early deficit to defeat Missoula Loyola behind 21 points from Eli Saltenberger and Landon Hurley. Will Burns led the way for Loyola with 21 points.
Shields Valley 59, Sheridan 21: CLYDE PARK — Aiden Jenkins poured in 22 points and Kaden Acosta backed him with 20 to lead Shields Valley in a romp over Sheridan. Cole Flatt added 11 points for the Rebels. Harrison Van Houton led the Panthers with nine points.
White Sulphur Springs 44, Lima 31: LIMA — Peyton Haws and Walker Nygren combined for 22 of the Bears' 31 points with 12 and 10 points, respectively, but it wasn't enough as they fell to White Sulphur Springs. Devon Novark led the Hornets with 22 points and Knute Hereim had 13.
Twin Bridges 69, Whitehall 58: WHITEHALL — The Falcons used an explosive start and finish to the game to put away Whitehall, scoring 27 in the first and 26 in the fourth. Matt Kaiser's 32 points for Twin Bridges led all scorers. Brendan Wagner racked up 25 points for the Trojans.
Girls basketball
Big Timber 67, Jefferson 37: BOULDER — Bailey Finn poured in 21 points to lead and three players in double figures and Big Timber improved to 3-0 by drubbing Jefferson 67-37. Emily Cooley added 13 points and Hailee Brandon 12 for the Herders. Dakota Edmiston led the Panthers with 16 points.
Anaconda 58, Loyola 50: ANACONDA — Megan Reich led the way with 15 points, Makena Patrick chipped in with 11 and Alyssa Peterson provided 10 as Anaconda (2-0) took a big win over defending co-champion Missoula Loyola. Natalie Clevenger led Loyola (3-1) with 20 points and Lani Walker added 17.
White Sulphur Springs 46, Lima 36: LIMA — Kenzie Hereim led the way with 22 points and Kendra Manger chimed in with 11 to lead White Sulphur Springs past Lima. The Hornets pulled away from a three-point lead entering the fourth quarter. Taryn Martinell and Gracie Bravo topped the Bears with 15 and 12 points.
Philipsburg 54, Darby 25: PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg doubled up Darby, pushing past the Tigers for a blowout win. The Prospectors got 20 points from Asha Comings and another 13 from Rachel Ward. Philipsburg led 35-5 at halftime. Amber Anderson had 13 points to lead Darby.
Wrestling
Jefferson 51, Malta 24
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, forf. 113: Dominick Davis, Jefferson, forf. 120: Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, forf. 126: Isaac Van Blaricom, Jefferson, forf. 132: Zack Supalla, Jefferson, forf. 138: John Armstrong, Jefferson, p. Shawn Gilkerou, Malta, 1:12. 145: Keaton Paulsen, Jefferson, forf. 152: Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, p. Colton Means, Malta, 4:30. 160: Camryn Means, Malta, forf. 170: Spencer Gibbs, Malta, p. Miles Dodge, Jefferson, 0:42. 182: Braeden Jones, Jefferson, dec. Colt French, Malta, 7-0. 205: Daukew Montsou, Malta, forf. 285: Tye Jones, Malta, p. Matt Riehl, Jefferson, 3:42.
Huntley Project 52, Jefferson 21
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, p. T. Anderson, Huntley Project, 1:46. 113: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project, major dec. Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, 11-3. 120: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project, forf. 126: Parker Craig, Huntley Project, p. Isaac Van Blaricom, Jefferson, 2:12. 132: Ashton Christman, Huntley Project, p. Zack Supalla, Jefferson, 4:38. 138: John Armstrong, Jefferson, p. Eli Broodbrooks, Huntley Project, 0:58. 145: Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, dec. H. Anderson, Huntley Project, 8-6. 152: Garrett Shelley, Huntley Project, p. Keaton Paulsen, Jefferson, 0:22. 160: Wylee Lindien, Huntley Project, forf. 170: Will Coveridge, Huntley Project, p. Miles Dodge, Jefferson, 1:25. 182: Stran Salmon, Huntley Project, p. Braeden Jones, Jefferson, 0:46. 205: Cade Buchanon, Huntley Project, forf. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, p. Gunnar Oblander, Huntley Project, 3:31.