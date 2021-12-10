Prep roundup: Butte Central boys, girls basketball rout Polson in Frenchtown tournament

Kyle Holter led four players in double figures with 18 points and the Maroons's boys sprinted to a 28-11 first-quarter lead on the way to a 66-45 romp over the Pirates in Frenchtown. Dougie Peoples scored 15, Bryson Sestrich 13 and Eric Loos 10 for Butte Central. Colton Graham led with 15 points and Trent Wilson provided 11 for Polson.

Butte Central's girls also fared well. Brooke Badinovac had a big afternoon with 20 points and Ella Moodry chipped in with 14 as the Maroons shrugged off a slow start to down the Pirates 47-29. Sofee Thatcher added 12 points for Butte Central, which trailed by two points after one quarter but outscored Polson 31-12 over the middle two quarters. Turquoise Pierre scored seven for the Pirates.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Lone Peak 45, Whitehall 36: MANHATTAN — Gus Hammond and Max Romney scored 12 points apiece and the Bighorns pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Class B Trojans in Manhattan. Ben Saad added 11 points for Lone Peak, which led by two entering the final eight minutes. Brendan Wagner scored 13 points for Whitehall.

Girls basketball

Dillon 54, Lewistown 34: FRENCHTOWN — Ainsley Shipman paced the Beavers with 16 points, Lauryn Petersen had 14 and Dillon buried Frenchtown with a 20-8 first-quarter and cruised to the blowout win.

Anaconda 72, Choteau 40: ANACONDA — Makena Patrick was tops with 18 points to lead four players in double figures as the Copperheads crushed the Bulldogs. Maniyah Lunceford scored 15, and Cali Pesanti and Sami Johnson provided 13 apiece for Anaconda. Emma Gunderson and Ada Bieler scored 14 each for Choteau.

Lone Peak 44, Whitehall 35: MANHATTAN — Carly Wilson and Maddie Cone scored 15 points apiece as the Bighorns surprised the Class B Trojans at the Manhattan tournament. Jessie Bough added seven points for Lone Peak, which led 13-6 after one quarter. Maxine Hoagland scored nine points, and Kari Ellison and Julia Hoagland added seven apiece for Whitehall.

Twin Bridges 58, Deer Lodge 29: Emma Konen led a balanced Falcons attack with 12 points in their trouncing of the Wardens at Manhattan. Callie Kaiser added 10 points and Kyle Pancost eight for Twin Bridges, which jumped to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and led 26-7 at intermission. Taryn Lamb led all scorers with 21 points for Deer Lodge.

Ennis 41, Geraldine-Highwood 28: LEWISTOWN — Megan Knack scored 13 points and the Mustangs survived a one-point third quarter to fend off the Rivals. Ennis led 29-12 at halftime but despite scoring the lone third-quarter point still held Geraldine-Highwood to five. Shae Lovett scored eight for the Mustangs. Lizzie Summers scored seven for the Rivals.

