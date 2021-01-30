Prep roundup: Butte Central boys get much-needed win over Hamilton in OT

HAMILTON — The Butte Central Maroons defeated the Hamilton Broncs 60-54 on Saturday, but the win did not come without overtime and multiple confusing sequences down the stretch.

The Maroons trailed 27-24 at halftime, but would turn things around late in the second half. In what Butte Central coach Brody Kelly called a must-win game, the Maroons fought back despite Dougie Peoples fouling out in the fourth quarter.

"Our guys were resilient down the stretch even though multiple things did not go our way," Kelly said. "I thought we had good balance, we had four guys in double figures. We thought we won the game with .5 seconds left, but on the in-bound play, they got a desperation pass to the opposite block and scored."

In the overtime period, another odd sequence occurred. The Maroons won the tip, but because the teams were facing the wrong end of the court, another tip off was called for which was won by Hamilton.

Dougie Peoples, who fouled out in the fourth quarter and also dealt with a leg injury in the second, scored 16 points for the Maroons. Bryson Sestrich also played well, scoring 12 points for the Maroons. Boston Drake led the Broncs with 15 points.

The Maroons will host Anaconda on Tuesday, while the Broncs will host Corvallis on Tuesday.