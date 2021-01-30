Prep roundup: Butte Central boys get much-needed win over Hamilton in OT

HAMILTON — The Butte Central Maroons defeated the Hamilton Broncs 60-54 on Saturday, but the win did not come without overtime and multiple confusing sequences down the stretch.
The Maroons trailed 27-24 at halftime, but would turn things around late in the second half. In what Butte Central coach Brody Kelly called a must-win game, the Maroons fought back despite Dougie Peoples fouling out in the fourth quarter.
"Our guys were resilient down the stretch even though multiple things did not go our way," Kelly said. "I thought we had good balance, we had four guys in double figures. We thought we won the game with .5 seconds left, but on the in-bound play, they got a desperation pass to the opposite block and scored."
In the overtime period, another odd sequence occurred. The Maroons won the tip, but because the teams were facing the wrong end of the court, another tip off was called for which was won by Hamilton.
Dougie Peoples, who fouled out in the fourth quarter and also dealt with a leg injury in the second, scored 16 points for the Maroons. Bryson Sestrich also played well, scoring 12 points for the Maroons. Boston Drake led the Broncs with 15 points.
The Maroons will host Anaconda on Tuesday, while the Broncs will host Corvallis on Tuesday.
Also Saturday
Boys basketball
Missoula Sentinel 86, Butte 50: MISSOULA — Mikey O'Dell had 15 points to lead the Bulldogs but it was not enough as Butte was routed by the Spartans. Alex Germer lit it up for 28 points, Tony Frohlich-Fair added 16 and Parker Lindsay had 10 for Missoula Sentinel.
Deer Lodge 57, Arlee 45: ARLEE — Aidan Thompson led the way with 20 points, Logan Nicholson contributed 15 and Brodey Freeman had 12 for Deer Lodge in a toppling of Arlee. The Wardens fell behind by three after one quarter but took a three-point lead into halftime before pulling away late. Levi Fullerton scored nine points and Micah Johnson had eight for the Warriors.
Jefferson 80, Choteau 50: CHOTEAU — Wade Rykal and Joe Visser each had 14 points and Jefferson raced past Choteau with a high-scoring second half. Trent McMaster added 12 points and Jake Genger 10 for the Panthers, who scored 46 points after building a 10-point halftime lead. Tony Daley scored 15 points, and Tommy James and Jacob Brewster provided 10 apiece for Choteau.
Thompson Falls 60, Anaconda 50: THOMPSON FALLS — Dante Micheli scored 18 points, Nathan Schraeder added 17 and Thompson Falls rode a big third quarter to a triumph over Anaconda. The Blue Hawks, who received 11 points from Kade Pardee, fell behind by one at halftime before their 17-6 third quarter.
Philipsburg 57, Darby 38: PHILIPSBURG — Brian Ward led with 16 points, Preston Metesh had 11 and Andrew Tallon 10 in Philipsburg's victory over Darby. The Prospectors led by a point after one quarter, built the gap to 12 by halftime, then saw the Tigers rally to within five entering the fourth quarter. Will Martin scored nine points and Preston Smith eight for Darby.
Girls basketball
Arlee 49, Deer Lodge 42: ARLEE — Cheyenne Pablo paced a balanced Arlee offense with 10 points and the Scarlets slipped past Deer Lodge. Arlee, which also received eight points from Leiloni Butler, trailed by six at halftime and rallied to take a two-point lead entering the final eight minutes. Taryn Lamb scored 18 points to lead all scorers for the Wardens.
Thompson Falls 68, Anaconda 52: ANACONDA — Jody Detlaff had a big day with 23 points, Megan Baxter added 15 and Ellie Baxter did her share with 13 as Thompson Falls handed No. 5 Anaconda a defeat. Mia Sullivan-Sanders scored 12 points, and Megan Reich and Kora Kelly provided 11 apiece for the Copperheads.
Dillon 49, Frenchtown 40: DILLON — Ainsley Shipman and Lauryn Peterson each scored 14 points and Dillon pulled away gradually in the third quarter for a victory over Frenchtown. The Beavers led by five at halftime and 12 after three quarters. Sadie Smith scored 12 points and Lauren Demmons 10 for the Broncs.
Jefferson 76, Choteau 63: CHOTEAU — Cia Stuber had a career-high 24 points and Rachel Van Blaricom did her part with 20 to power Jefferson past Choteau. Dakota Edmiston added 18 for the Panthers, who outscored the Bulldogs 22-7 in the second quarter. Christine Funk led all scorers with 26 for Choteau, which also received 13 points each from Emma Gunderson and Ada Bieler.
Philipsburg 80, Darby 30: DARBY — Reece Pitcher (22 points), Asha Comings (21) and Rachel Ward (20) were a potent one-two-three punch as Philipsburg routed Darby. Amelia Hill added eight for the Prospectors, who jumped to a 27-9 first-quarter lead. Amber Anderson scored 14 points and Makena Hawkinson 12 for Darby.
Wrestling
Fairfield 42, Jefferson 36
103: Leo Anderson, Jefferson, forf. 113: Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, forf. 120: Layne Carter, Fairfield, p. Christian Davis, Jefferson, 1:59. 126: Dayton Brown, Jefferson, forf. 132: Zack Supalla, Jefferson, forf. 138: McKoy Banner, Fairfield, dec. Colman Thornton, Jefferson, 4-2. 145: Aiden Copenhaur, Fairfield, forf. 152: Beau Peace, Fairfield, forf. 160: Miguel Perez, Fairfield, forf. 170: Wyatt Rauch, Jefferson, p. Josh Splitter, Fairfield. 182: Cael Giles, Fairfield, forf. 205: Kolter Bouma, Fairfield, forf. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, p. L.J Saurman, Fairfield.
Jefferson 36, Conrad 20
103: Logan Van Dyke, Conrad, dec. Leo Anderson, Jefferson, 6-4. 113: Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, forf. 120: Christian Davis, Jefferson, forf. 126: Dayton Brown, Jefferson, forf. 132: Zack Supalla, Jefferson, forf. 138: Roper Mycke, Conrad, tf. Colman Thornton, Jefferson, 15-0. 145: Cash Mycke, Conrad, forf. 152: Brady Barnhill, Conrad, forf. 160: Wyatt Rauch, Jefferson, p. Trysten Robertson, Conrad, 3:41. 285: Matt Riehl, Jefferson, forf.