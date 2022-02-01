Prep roundup: Butte Central boys basketball routs Anaconda

Bryson Sestrich's 15 points paced the Butte Central offense, which had three starters get into double digits, and the Class A Maroons put a 68-39 drubbing on Class B Anaconda on Tuesday night for a nonconference road win.

"Give Anaconda credit," said Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly. "I thought they ran their offense well, especially in the first half. The guys played hard."

Dougie Peoples managed 13 and Drew Badovinac had 10 for Central, the No. 3 team in the state. Zane Moodry came off the Maroons' bench for eight points.

Central led 16-13 after the first quarter before opening up a 34-21 advantage at the half. The Maroons poured it on after the break, ripping off a 22-5 run during the third to bury the Copperheads.

"I thought we were just a little bit sloppy in the first half, just a lot of mental mistakes," Kelly said. "But in the third quarter especially, we played really well and caused some turnovers, and got some transitions buckets."

Cael Mikalatos scored a team-high 12 points for Anaconda and Cory Galle had 11.

The Maroons host Frenchtown at the MAC on Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. tip. The Copperheads host Deer Lodge on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Also Tuesday:

Boys basketball

Drummond 72, Philipsburg 52: Hayden Mason led all scorers with 19 points, Andrew Tallon added 16 but the Prospectors couldn't overcome a slow start in their road loss to Dummond. Caleb Parke paced the Trojans with 15 points and Samuel Bryant managed 12. Drummond jumped in front 15-3 after one quarter and squashed any hope of a comeback for Philipsburg by outscoring the Prospectors 25-12 in the fourth quarter.

Girls basketball

Philipsburg 42, Drummond 33: Asha Comings produced 21 points and Reece Pitcher added 11 as the Prospectors outlasted the arch-rival Trojans. Philipsburg led by eight after one quarter and 15 at halftime before Drummond made it interesting with a 16-6 third quarter. Holly Hauptman scored 14 and Elizabeth Perry nine for the Trojans.

Sheridan 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 21: Faith Larsen and Caitlyn Galiger scored 10 points apiece as the Panthers stifled the Wildcats by not allowing them to score more than seven points in a quarter. Kameron Hartman led Harrison-Willow Creek with 13 points.

Monday

Girls basketball

No. 3 Dillon 71, No. 5 Anaconda 38: Sidney Petersen and Ainsley Shipman scored 12 points apiece, and Halle Fitzgerald provided 11 as the Beavers took care of one of Class B's top teams. Evey Hansen scored 10 for Dillon, which led 42-22 at halftime. Kora Kelly scored 12 and Maniyah Lunceford nine for the Copperheads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0