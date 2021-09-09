Prep roundup: Butte boys soccer blanks Kalispell Flathead

Goal keeper Joe Schrader and the Bulldogs defense pitched a shutout Thursday in Kalispell, defeating the Braves 3-0 with all three goals coming after halftime.

"We got off the bus and maybe were a little flat-footed," said assistant coach Andrew Bethel. "This wasn't supposed to be a road game, it was supposed to be in Butte. So that might have thrown us off a little bit at the beginning. We challenged (the team) to play harder in the second half, and I knew they could. They came out and ended up putting three past them.

"The defense was stellar, especially toward the end when Flathead was really pushing trying to get a goal. When it was 1-0 for a bit, they were really pushing and Joe Schrader had a couple really good saves. They were pretty impressive."

Bethel was filling in for coach Cody Carpenter, who was away on jury duty.

The game was moved from Butte to Kalispell because of a bus driver shortage.

Boyd Dewitt got the ball rolling for Butte, scoring the first goal of the game with an assist from Daniel Kondowe.

"With this being his first year playing in Butte, we're really glad to have him," Bethel said. "He's a spark plug and he runs forever."