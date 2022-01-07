Prep roundup: Butte boys basketball uses huge 2nd half to top Kalispell Flathead; Anaconda boys win OT thriller

The game was tied 57-57 with one minute remaining when Butte's Kooper Klobucar's 3-pointer broke the deadlock. The Bulldogs went on to outscore the Braves 8-2 in the final 60 seconds to pick up the 65-59 road victory.

Klobucar finished with 14 points while Jace Stenson led all scorers with 19. Butte trailed 30-16 at the break but found its rhythm in the second half, outscoring Flathead 49-29.

"The guys started playing to win," said Bulldogs coach Matt Luedtke. "It was really fun to be apart of."

Jostan Cripe led Flathead with 16 points.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 54: River Hurley led the Copperheads with 20 points as Anaconda overcame a 14-4 deficit after the opening quarter to knock off the Wardens in overtime. Deer Lodge's Logan Nicholson went off for 31 points but it wasn't quite enough as Anaconda outscored Deer Lodge 14-11 in the fourth to tie the game, before edging the Wardens 8-7 in OT. Cory Galle added 14 for the Copperheads.

Shields Valley 66, Sheridan 33: Dylan Flatt and Kaden Acosta led Shields Valley as the Rebels doubled up Sheridan. Flatt poured in 25 points and Acosta added 17 for Shields Valley, which was ahead 34-19 at halftime.

West Yellowstone 44, Ennis 41: West Yellowstone outscored Ennis 26-11 in the fourth quarter to complete a comeback victory. Zach Gould had 17 points for West Yellowstone, going 10 for 10 from the foul line in the final eight minutes. Andrew Beardsley had 11 points and Clinton Buyan had 10 for Ennis.

Twin Bridges 62, Whitehall 30: Twin Bridges blew past Whitehall with a 25-4 fourth-quarter run. Connor Nye had 17 points for the Falcons, while Sam Konen was right behind with 16. Reid Johnson chipped in nine points for Twin Bridges.

Girls Basketball

Anaconda 55, Deer Lodge 41: Makena Patrick delivered 19 points to lead the victorious Copperheads. Anaconda taemmate Sami Johnson chipped in 16. Maniyah Lunaford and Alyssa Peterson combined to add 16 for the 'Heads. Taryn Lamb scored 12 points to pace Deer Lodge. Nia McClanahan scored nine and Mary Hansen had eight.

Twin Bridges 56, Whitehall 39: The Falcons shook off the Trojans over the final three quarters after Twin Bridges led 12-11 after the first. Allie Dale scored 23 points and Kyle Pancost added 14 to lead the Falcons.

White Sulphur Springs 53, Lima 26: Natalie Fisher and Kendra Manger each had 15 points in an easy win for White Sulphur Springs. Callie Menard added 11 points for the Hornets, who held Lima under double-digit points in three of four quarters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0