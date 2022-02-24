Prep roundup: Butte boys basketball mounts comeback but falls to Helena at buzzer

Kaden Huot scored 20 points to lead four players scoring in double figures and the Bengals fended off a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Bulldogs for a 75-73 win Thursday night in Butte.

Jaxan Lieberg scored 14 including the game-winning tip-in as time expired in the fourth. Cael Murgel had 12 and Dylan Chrisman 10 for Helena, which led 53-41 entering the final eight minutes before Butte erupted for 32 points.

Kenley Leary scored 18 to lead five players in double figures for the Bulldogs, who also received 15 from Cameron Gurnsey, 14 from Jace Stenson, 12 from Kooper Klobucar and 10 from Tocher Lee.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Eureka 65, Deer Lodge 37: Gavin Bates continued his hot shooting with 22 points and Danny Dunn provided 10 for the Lions, who bolted to a 34-13 halftime lead and whipped the Wardens during Western B tournament action in Ronan. Tristan Butts added eight for Eureka. Logan Nicholson scored 15 and Ripley Ford 10 for Deer Lodge.

Girls basketball

Eureka 49, Anaconda 29: Jadyn Pluid dominated with 23 points and Reena Truman added eight for the Lions, who had a surprisingly easy time with the Copperheads in Western B action. Eureka led by two after one quarter but outscored Anaconda 17-4 over the next eight minutes. Sami Johnson scored 10 and Makena Patrick eight for the Copperheads.

Bigfork 62, Deer Lodge 6: Emma Berreth pumped in 16 points, Braeden Gunlock added 12 and the Valkyries sprinted to a 32-5 halftime lead and then outscored the Wardens 30-1 in the second half of their Western B divisional opener in Ronan. Ava Davey scored 10 more for Bigfork. Natalie Spring scored four of Deer Lodge's six points.

Twin Bridges 51, Philipsburg 33: Allie Dale came up big with 20 points and Kyle Pancost added 10 for the Falcons, who won every quarter in overcoming the Prospectors Western C tournament in Frenchtown. Twin Bridges led by only two after one quarter but won the next three by at least five.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0