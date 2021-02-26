Prep roundup: Butte boys basketball hands Missoula Sentinel 1st defeat of season

The Bulldogs put Missoula Sentinel in the loss column for the first time this season Friday night in Butte.

Not only did Butte ruin Sentinel's undefeated regular season, but the Bulldogs secured a home playoff game as the No. 4 seed in Western AA.

"Huge win, the boys came ready to go," said Bulldogs coach Matt Luedtke. "Sentinel's got a heck of a team, but we were on. We scored 25 in the first quarter. We've been struggling to score the last three or four games, and we have some kids that can put the ball in the hole. We broke out and got done what we needed to get done."

Billy Kelly led the Bulldogs with 17 points and Blake Drakos managed 16.

Also Friday:

Boys basketball

Three Forks 75, Jefferson 56: BOULDER — Owen Long scored 25 points and Three Forks will play for District 5B consolation honors after defeating Jefferson. Long didn't score in the first quarter. Jacob Buchignani stepped up to score 19 overall and Austin Allen followed with 15. Buchignani nailed four 3-pointers. Three Forks started fast and led after every quarter. Trent McMaster scored 16 for Jefferson. Joey Visser added 13 and Braden Morris 12.

Girls Basketball

Jefferson 41, Townsend 27: BOULDER — Jefferson will play for consolation honors after ousting Townsend behind the 15 points apiece from Rachel Van Blaricom and Cia Stuber. Van Blaricom scored 10 of her points in the fourth quarter. Jefferson was on top 17-9 at intermission and 22-13 after three quarters. Charlotte Watson and Mel Woodward had seven points each for Townsend.

