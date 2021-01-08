Prep roundup: Butte boys basketball edged by Helena Capital

Girls basketball

Helena Capital 71, Butte 37: HELENA — Ashley Olson was the high scorer for the Bulldogs as she wound up with a team-high 11 points, all of them coming in the second half. McCaul McCarthy had eight points and a trey, while Tylar Clary also added eight points. On the Capital side of things, three players reach double figures as Paige and and Dani Bartsch combined for 37 points. Paige led all scorers in the game with 19. She also contributed with six blocks and four boards. Dani Bartsch was right behind her sister with 18 points, as well as a team-high seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jaymee Sheridan also pitched in with two points, four assists and three rebounds, while not turning the ball over once at point guard.