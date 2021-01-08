Prep roundup: Butte boys basketball edged by Helena Capital

BUTTE — Blake Drakos paced the Bulldogs with 18 points, Billy Kelly poured in 14, Eric Loos had 11 and Jake Olson added 10 but it wasn't quite enough as the Butte boys basketball team fell to visiting Helena Capital 76-69 on Thursday night.
Braden Koch went off for the the Bruins, dropping 29 points which included six 3-pointers. Hayden Opitz added 10 points for Capital and Malachi Syvrud and Jacob Curry had eight points apiece.
Butte went 19-for-24 from the foul line and nailed eight 3-pointers. Capital finished 18 of 24 from the charity stripe and lit it up with 10 buckets from downtown
The Bulldogs hung with the Bruins throughout the game, trailing just 39-33 at the half. Both teams traded haymakers in the fourth quarter, scoring 23 points apiece, but Capital prevailed.
The Bulldogs are back at it Saturday at Helena High.
Also Thursday:
Boys Basketball
Dillon 81, Stevensville 32: STEVENSVILLE — Four Dillon players scored in double figures, led by Cole Truman with 21, as the Beavers dumped Stevensville 81-32 in a Southwest A game. Pier Rottin led the Yellowjackets with 14 points. Dillon 25-9 after one quarter and 56-16 at the half.
Girls basketball
Helena Capital 71, Butte 37: HELENA — Ashley Olson was the high scorer for the Bulldogs as she wound up with a team-high 11 points, all of them coming in the second half. McCaul McCarthy had eight points and a trey, while Tylar Clary also added eight points. On the Capital side of things, three players reach double figures as Paige and and Dani Bartsch combined for 37 points. Paige led all scorers in the game with 19. She also contributed with six blocks and four boards. Dani Bartsch was right behind her sister with 18 points, as well as a team-high seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jaymee Sheridan also pitched in with two points, four assists and three rebounds, while not turning the ball over once at point guard.
Ennis 43, West Yellowstone 35: WEST YELLOWSTONE — The Mustangs used a balanced scoring attack to get past West Yellowstone. Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Bronwyn Comer, Landri Paladichuk and Jenna Snider all had eight points for Ennis. Emmie Collins and Ashlynn Roos led the way for the Wolverines with 15 and 12 points, respectively.