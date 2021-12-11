Prep roundup: Butte boys basketball drops tough on at Gallatin

Eli Hunter had the hot hand with 25 points and the Raptors gradually built a lead in toppling the Bulldogs.Garrett Dahlke had 13, Rylan Schlepp 10 and Tyler Nansel nine points for Gallatin.

Jace Stenson connected for 17 points, Casey Merrifield 14 and Kooper Klobauer 13 for Butte.

The Bulldogs will play their home-opener Dec. 17 against Belgrade.

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball

Butte Central 46, Bigfork 37: FRENCHTOWN — Dougie Peoples lit it up for 23 points, Eric Loos chipped in with 16 and the Maroons improved to 2-0 on the season. Butte Central opened up a 19-6 lead in the first quarter. Bigfork chipped away at the deficit but could never get over the hump.

Manhattan Christian 64, Deer Lodge 29: MANHATTAN — Seth Amunrud pumped in 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had three steals, and four players scored eight points as the Eagles routed the the Class B Wardens. Jackson Leep, Logan Leep, Mason Venema and Willem Kimm all had the eight points. Manhattan Christian outscored Deer Lodge 32-9 in the second half.

Girls basketball

Dillon 56, Ronan 35: FRENCHTOWN — Halle Fitzgerald led with 11 points and Jordyn Walker backed her with 10 as the Beavers downed the Maidens in the Western A Tip-Off in Frenchtown. Dani Coffman scored 12 points to lead Ronan.

Anaconda 57, Stillwater Christian 34: ANACONDA — Makena Patrick dumped in 18 points and Maniyah Lunceford backed her with 11 as the Copperheads drubbed Stillwater. Sami Johnson and Alyssa Peterson added eight apiece for Anaconda, which led by only six at halftime. Macy Zemacko scored nine for Stillwater Christian.

Jefferson 53, Colstrip 49: RED LODGE — Brynna Wolfe hit for 17 points and Dakota Edmisten backed her with 12 as the Panthers knocked off the Fillies a night after Colstrip surprised defending state champion Big Timber. Izzy Morris added eight points for Jefferson.

Manhattan Christian 66, Deer Lodge 28: MANHATTAN — Ava Bellach continued her torrid ways with 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Eagles registered another blowout with a rout of the Class B Wardens. Natalie Walhof helped with 10 points and eight rebounds for Manhattan Christian, and Jadyn VanDyken and Bella Triemstra provided eight points apiece. Taryn Lamb led Deer Lodge with 11 points.

