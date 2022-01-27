Prep roundup: Brooke Badovinac goes off for 35 as Butte Central girls make it 2 straight wins

Brooke Badovinac lit up the Blue Devils for 35 points and the Butte Central girls basketball team routed Corvallis 67-46 on Thursday night at the MAC for the Maroons' second straight win.

Badovinac rode three 3-pointers and 8-for-8 shooting from the charity stripe to her highest point total of the season. Ella Moodry racked up 19 points and Brenna Foley added eight. Moodry and Foley also shot 100% from the free-throw line. As a team, Butte Central only missed one free throw, as they knocked down their foul shots at an 18-for-19 clip.

Madeline Gilder led Corvallis with 24 points.

The Maroons took a 28-25 lead into the break before outscoring the Blue Devils 39-19 during a lopsided second half.

Next up for Central is a road tilt at East Helena. Tip is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Helena 56, Butte 42: Kaden Huot had another big night with 24 points and Colter Petre did his share with 15 as the Bengals pulled away in the second half to topple the Bulldogs. Helena led by six at halftime and nine after three quarters. Kenley Leary scored 19 and Cameron Gurnsey eight for Butte.

No. 3 Butte Central 87, Corvallis 51: Dougie Peoples poured in 28 points, Kyle Holter abetted with 20 and the Maroons dominated the middle two quarters in a rout of the Blue Devils. Bryson Sestrich added 17 for Butte Central, which led by four after one quarter but outscored Corvallis by 15 in the second quarter and 14 in the third. Donovan Potter led the Blue Devils with 13, Aaron Powell and Tyler Weis added 10, and David Broch had eight.

Arlee 56, Anaconda 55: Levi Fullerton scored 18 points and Benny Harlow did his part with 15 for the Warriors, who held off a fourth-quarter push by the Copperheads for the win. Arlee led by six entering the final eight minutes. Gabe Galle led all scorers with 23 for Anaconda, and Cael Mikalatos chipped in with 11.

Drummond 45, Sheridan 24: Colt Parsons scored 14 points, Caleb Parke added 11 and the Trojans used a 14-2 third quarter to pull away from the Panthers. Trey Phillips scored eight for Drummond. Kaiden Batzler scored 10 and Caden Theis nine for Sheridan.

Girls basketball

Butte 40, Helena 29: Kodie Hoagland led with 12 points and the Bulldogs pulled away in the fourth quarter to down the Bengals. Ashley Olson added eight for Butte, which trailed 22-19 at halftime and still led by only two after three quarters. Avery Kraft scored 12 and Alex Bullock 10 for Helena.

No. 5 Anaconda 69, Arlee 24: Kora Kelly scored 17 points, Makena Patrick backed her with 13 and the Copperheads bolted to a 24-2 lead after one quarter on the way to thumping the Scarlets. Sami Johnson added 11, Alyssa Peterson nine and Larkin Galle eight for Anaconda. Raven Payson scored seven for Arlee.

Three Forks 52, Whitehall 24: Ashlyn Swenson paved the way with 14 points and the Wolves pulled away in the second half for a win over the Trojans. Jayden Woodland added nine for Three Forks. Haley Briggs led all scorers with 15 for Whitehall.

