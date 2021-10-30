Prep roundup: Anaconda volleyball takes second at 6B tourney

All things considered, the Copperheads gave a valiant effort Saturday en route to a runner-up finish in the District 6B tournament in Anaconda.
After a four-set victory over Loyola in the semifinal, Anaconda wound up losing to Florence and settling for second place. The Copperheads will be a No. 2 seed in the divisional tournament in Thompson Falls, squaring off with Bigfork on Thursday.
The match against Florence was riddled with confusion and controversy over some of the Falcons' substitutions and the timing of those alleged mistakes.
"It's one thing to be like off a rotation," Copperheads coach Korey Rivers explained. "It's a long rally, whatever you forget. That's pretty common. It's not common to be out of rotation. But if you are out of rotation, one rotation, is acceptable. There would be like two people that were completely flipped that are not even next to each other in the rotation. That's blatant. You have to like, purposely do that."
Anaconda won the first set over the Falcons 25-22 and were ahead 17-12 in the second set. Rivers said it was at this point when she noticed the first flawed rotation introduced by the Falcons. Florence went on to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-17, 25-20.
"It's pretty crazy that every time we had the momentum, they were, you know, magically out of rotation, and then it took about 15 minutes to explain to a seasoned coach," Rivers said.
Before Anaconda's first match, the Copperheads learned of a tragic car accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning. Former Anaconda volleyball player Morgan Sanders was one of two people who lost their life in the accident.
"I just can't say enough of how proud I am of the girls," Rivers said. "There was a tragedy last night where they lost a former teammate. So there were a lot of tears before our first game, a lot of tears in between the games. So it was a lot mentally to overcome. For them to be able to come out and win that first game and then compete like we did in the second game. I'm just so proud of them."
Also Saturday:
Volleyball
Deer Lodge 3, Loyola 2: ANACONDA — The Wardens locked up a No. 3 seed the divisional tournament by defeating Loyola in the 6B consolation final 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16. Mary Hansen got the attack going with 47 assists. Skyla Pierson led the team with 16 kills and Nia McClanahan managed 14. McClanahan and Pierson managed eight and four blocks, respectively. Kelly Lamb had five aces.
Stevensville 3, Butte Central 2: CORVALLIS — The Maroons season came to an end at the hands of the Yellowjacks in the Southwestern A consolation semifinal. Butte Central finished its regular seaosn on a six-game winning streak, but fell one win short from qualifying for the divisional tournament. Mia Keeley had six aces and 33 assists for the Maroons. Maycee Anderson managed 16 digs. Ella Moodry racked up 14 kills and Brooke Badovinac had five blocks.