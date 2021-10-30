Prep roundup: Anaconda volleyball takes second at 6B tourney

All things considered, the Copperheads gave a valiant effort Saturday en route to a runner-up finish in the District 6B tournament in Anaconda.

After a four-set victory over Loyola in the semifinal, Anaconda wound up losing to Florence and settling for second place. The Copperheads will be a No. 2 seed in the divisional tournament in Thompson Falls, squaring off with Bigfork on Thursday.

The match against Florence was riddled with confusion and controversy over some of the Falcons' substitutions and the timing of those alleged mistakes.

"It's one thing to be like off a rotation," Copperheads coach Korey Rivers explained. "It's a long rally, whatever you forget. That's pretty common. It's not common to be out of rotation. But if you are out of rotation, one rotation, is acceptable. There would be like two people that were completely flipped that are not even next to each other in the rotation. That's blatant. You have to like, purposely do that."

Anaconda won the first set over the Falcons 25-22 and were ahead 17-12 in the second set. Rivers said it was at this point when she noticed the first flawed rotation introduced by the Falcons. Florence went on to win the next three sets 25-22, 25-17, 25-20.