Prep roundup: Anaconda, Jefferson golfers top leaderboards in Bozeman

Golfers from Anaconda and Jefferson had strong showings Tuesday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman.

The Panthers' boys and girls took first and third, respectively. The Copperheads' boys and girls finished third and fourth.

Celi Chapman's 75 secured first-place for the Jefferson standout. She defeated Manhattan Christian's Grace Aamot and Three Forks' Taylor Raffety, who tied for second, by 12 strokes. Natalie Walhof's 89 put her in fourth place for the Eagles, who won the meet with a team score of 370. Three Forks (392) was second, seven strokes better than Jefferson.

Anaconda's Bianca Torney rounded out the top-five on the girls side with a 92.

"She said she hit it pretty good," Copperheads coach Mark Torney said. "She chipped and putted fair. But she said she was hitting ball pretty good."

Panthers' Jessie Harris got to the clubhouse in 98 strokes for an eighth-place finish.

Copperheads star Tanner Cromwell topped the boys' leaderboard with a 79, two strokes ahead of Manhattan Christian's Cody Hager and Jefferson's Preston Field.

"He's been playing pretty good," Mark Torney said. "We've had a couple of weeks off, but he's had a pretty good season so far. So yeah, it was good to see him take first. That's always nice."

Torney added that Cromwell felt his ball-striking was dialed in, but he left a few strokes out there on the greens.

Colin Field, also of Jefferson, tied for fourth with Three Forks' Dylan Kamps after shooting 82.

85s from Jefferson's Luke Eckmann and Marcus Lee, along with Whitehall's Brendan Wagner were good enough for T10.

The Panthers' team score of 333 was eight shots better than the second-place Eagles.

"They're solid," Mark Torney said of Jefferson's boys and girls. "That's kind of our benchmark."

Also Tuesday:

Softball

Ennis 14, Deer Lodge 1: Jaylyn Jenkins doubled and scored four times, Megan Knack tripled and scored, and the Mustangs routed the Wardens in Ennis. Jenkins finished the game 2-for-2 with two walks and a pair of stolen bases. Shae Lovett also had two singles and scored twice. Sophomore Elianah Grande doubled and scored for Deer Lodge.

Tennis

Butte Central 'coming along' but falls to Stevensville: The Maroons had their work cut out on the road against the Yellowjackets as Stevensville's boys and girls defeated Butte Central 5-1 and 4-1, respectively. For the boys, the doubles team of Drew Badovinac and Gage Guldseth got the Maroons on the board with a victory over the Stevensville tandem of Domanic Bridges and Dylan Janes 6-4, 4-6, 6-6(7-2). Similarly, the girls notched their point in doubles play. Central's Payton Hartwick and Sage Wall defeated Stevi's Megan Liedtka and Chloe Milsten 6-1, 7-5.

“The kids are coming along," said Maroons coach Becky Hancock in an email to The Standard. "They have the gist of the game, but we have a lot within the fundamentals of the game we need to focus on in practice. Our ground strokes need to become more consistent, along with our serving game. All which will come with time, and some good weather to practice in.”

