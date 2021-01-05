Prep roundup: Anaconda girls too much for Corvallis

Copperheads girls basketball coach Andy Saltenberger was ecstatic after Anaconda took down Corvallis 50-34 for an impressive road win Tuesday night.
Megan Reich paced the Copperheads with 15 points. Sami Johnson added 12 points and Mia Sullivan-Sanders tacked on 10 more in Anaconda's first win in as many games this season. MaKena Patrick, Maniyah Lunceford and Kadence Lunceford had 7, 4 and 2 points, respectively.
But Saltenberger was mostly impressed with his squad's relentless defense.
"Scoring was spread out nice," he said. "Girls played great team ball and passed really well. Our defense was good. Once thing we talked about our quickness. Corvallis is a lot bigger than we are and we played solid defense inside. We walled up really well and did good things in the post, and shut them down. So everything else kind of came for us."
Madeline Gilder was the only player in double figures for Corvallis. She managed 12 points. Katlyn Benner added nine.
Anaconda is back on the court Saturday hosting Loyola. Girls tip at 4:30 p.m.
Also Tuesday
Boys basketball
Corvallis 59, Anaconda 26: ANACONDA — Cole Trexler popped in 16 points, and Tanner Jessop and Donovan Potter added 10 apiece as Corvallis coasted over Class B Anaconda after a slow start. The game was tied 8-8 after one quarter before the Blue Devils built an 11-point halftime lead. Eli Saltenberger's 13 points led the Copperheads.
Deer Lodge 55, Drummond 30: DRUMMOND — Aiden Thompson was tops with 17 points, Logan Nicholson added 14 and Ozzie King provided 11 to lead Deer Lodge over Class C Drummond. Colt Parsons' eight points led the Trojans.
Philipsburg 64, Victor 28: PHILIPSBURG — The Prospectors registered an impressive win over Victor as Brian Ward led all scorers with 21 points. Carson Varner scored 17 points for the Pirates.
Girls basketball
Philipsburg 58, Victor 31: VICTOR — Asha Comings scored 15 points, Amelia Hill added 13, Rachel Ward had 12 and Philipsburg pitched a first-quarter shutout in downing Victor. The Prospectors led 15-0 after the first eight minutes. Bella Scichilone led the Pirates with 13 points.
Wrestling
Butte 69, Hellgate 6
103: Trey Whitlock, Butte, forf. 113: Mavrick McEwen, Butte, forf. 120: Kyler Raiha, Butte, p. Michael French, Hellgate, 1:08. 126: Keagan Gransbery, Butte, p. Sawyer Henry, Hellgate, 0:45. 132: Kip Pumnea, Butte, p. Zane Nealey, Hellgate, 1:05. 138: Connor Konda, Butte, p. Dillon Gunlock, Hellgate, 3:40. 145: Gavin Vetter, Butte, forf. 152: Anthony Liva, Butte, forf. 160: Christian Vetter, Butte, forf. 170: Dominik Scown, Butte, p. Jude Vogel, Hellgate, 0:32. 182: Riley Downey, Butte, dec. Adam Nealey, Hellgate, 9-3. 205: Ethan Eppard, Hellgate, p. Tanner Huff, Butte, 4:56. 285: Zack Tierney, Butte, p. Layne Cooney, Hellgate, 0:59.