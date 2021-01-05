Prep roundup: Anaconda girls too much for Corvallis

Copperheads girls basketball coach Andy Saltenberger was ecstatic after Anaconda took down Corvallis 50-34 for an impressive road win Tuesday night.

Megan Reich paced the Copperheads with 15 points. Sami Johnson added 12 points and Mia Sullivan-Sanders tacked on 10 more in Anaconda's first win in as many games this season. MaKena Patrick, Maniyah Lunceford and Kadence Lunceford had 7, 4 and 2 points, respectively.

But Saltenberger was mostly impressed with his squad's relentless defense.

"Scoring was spread out nice," he said. "Girls played great team ball and passed really well. Our defense was good. Once thing we talked about our quickness. Corvallis is a lot bigger than we are and we played solid defense inside. We walled up really well and did good things in the post, and shut them down. So everything else kind of came for us."

Madeline Gilder was the only player in double figures for Corvallis. She managed 12 points. Katlyn Benner added nine.

Anaconda is back on the court Saturday hosting Loyola. Girls tip at 4:30 p.m.

