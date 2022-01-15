Prep roundup: Anaconda girls, Jefferson boys get wrestling victories in Choteau; Butte High takes 4th in Missoula

The Jefferson boys and Anaconda girls wrapped up Friday and Saturday's Choteau Classic with team wins.

The Panthers racked up 215 points in their victory. The next-closest team was Cut Bank with 142, followed by Columbus with 135.5. Whitehall and Thompson Falls rounded out the top-five with 134 and 122 points, respectively.

The Copperheads' girls also went home with first-place hardware. They managed 45 points en route to their No. 1 finish. Poplar was second with 31 and Deer Lodge was third at 29. Plains and Cascade were 4-5 with 24 and 23 points.

Butte's boys took fourth at the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic in Missoula, which spanned Friday and Saturday. Everyone was chasing Flathead for most of the tournament, and the Braves locked up the victory with 314.5 points. University High and Coeur d'Alene were second and third with 221 and 217 points. The Bulldogs had 206 points.

Ten of the 12 wrestlers Butte sent to Missoula were able to place. Reid Whitlock, 103 pounds, finished fourth. Trey Whitlock and Kyler Raiha, at 113 and 120, both finished third. 126-pound Kip Pumnea took seventh and his brother, Karson Pumnea, was second among 132-pounders. Maverick McEwen was third at 138. Connor Konda finished eighth and Morgan McClernan secured seventh place at 145 and 160 pounds, respectively. Riley Downey wrestled his way to fifth place at 170. Finally, Mason Christian took second at 182.

Also Saturday:

Boys basketball

Missoula Hellgate 72, Butte 62: Connor Dick led a balanced offense with 14 points as the Knights built a 12-point halftime lead and held on to KO the Bulldogs. Asher Topp scored 12 points, Griffin Kinch and Brogan Callaghan added nine apiece, and Easton Sant and Ian Finch provided eight points each for Hellgate. Kooper Klobucar scored 16, Cameron Gurnsey and Kenley Leary helped with 14 points each, and Jace Stenson added 13 for Butte.

Butte Central 58, Stevensville 28: Dougie Peoples had the hot hand with 22 ponits and Eric Loos chipped in with 16 as the Maroons coasted past the Yellowjackets. Lorenzo Grazzani and Tad Tackes scored eight apiece for Stevi.

Dillon 57, Hamilton 51: Connor Curnow had the hot hand with 24 points as the Beavers held off the Broncs. Jonathan Kirkley added nine and Callahan Hoffman eight for Dillon, which led by three points after three quarters. Cole Dickemore scored 19, Eli Taylor 10, and Tyson Rostad and Asher Magness eight each for Hamilton.

Townsend 60, Jefferson 49: Trey Hoveland had the hot hand with 29 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 13-point halftime lead and held on to win the Battle of the Elkhorn over the Panthers. Jesus Garcia scored nine points and Ryan Racht eight for Townsend. Tyler Harrington led Jefferson with 15 points, followed by Jake Genger with 12.

Harrison-Willow Creek 59, Ennis 40: Aaron DeFrance popped in 13 points, and Andrew Bacon and Martin Ore chipped in with 10 apiece to help the Wildcats pull away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mustangs. Harrison-Willow Creek led by eight entering the final eight minutes and outscored Ennis 18-7 to close itout. Clintin Buyan scored 18 for the Mustangs.

Seeley-Swan 39, Philipsburg 27: Jason James scored 11 points, Chase Haines added 10 and the Blackhawks rode a 19-5 fourth quarter to a come-from-behind win over the Prospectors. Walker McDonald added eight for Seeley-Swan, which trailed 22-20 entering the final eight minutes. Andrew Tallon scored nine and Hayden Mason eight for Philipsburg.

Girls basketball

Missoula Hellgate 48, Butte 27: Alex Covill was the only player in double figures with 17 points and the Knights continued to play stifling defense in their dispatching of the Bulldogs. Bailee Sayler scored nine points for Hellgate, which led 22-11 at halftime and is holding teams to 30 points per game. Perry Paffhausen added eight points. Kodie Hoagland scored eight for Butte.

Butte Central 47, Stevensville 28: Brooke Badinovac nearly outscored the Yellowjackets on her own with 23 points and the Maroons gradually pulled away for a decisive win.

No. 4 Dillon 47, Hamilton 36: Halle Fitzgerald produced 15 points and Ainsley Shipman was right behind with 14 as the once-beaten Beavers used a decisive third quarter to topple the Broncs. Dillon led 25-22 at halftime but but the lead to nine after three quarters. Taryn Searle scored nine points and Mya Winkler eight for Hamilton.

Jefferson 69, Townsend 17: Rachel Van Blaricom paved the way with 15 points and the Panthers remained unbeaten with a Battle of the Elkhorn blasting of the Bulldogs. Cia Stuber added 11 points and Izzy Morris nine for Jefferson, which blanked Townsend 22-0 in the second quarter. Ella Begger led the Bulldogs with nine points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0