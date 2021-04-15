Prep roundup: Anaconda girls golf wins Steve Hullett Invitational; Anaconda, Jefferson boys place 2-3

The Copperheads and Panthers had excellent showings Thursday in Bigfork's Eagle Bend at the Steve Hullett Invitational.

The Anaconda girls (479) secured a team title by 28 strokes. Bigfork was second with 507. The Copperheads' boys (392), minus Andy Savoy, took third.

Jefferson's Celi Chapman bested the field by 16 strokes, but the Panthers did not log a girls team score. The Jefferson boys secured a second-place finish after carding 364.

"(Chapman) played really solid. She's never seen the course before," said Panthers coach Anna DeMars. "She was a little upset with her round. I guess she had a few bad holes, but I thought she did great. She's really solid in all the parts of her game. She worked hard to get to where she is, so I was proud of her. I expect her to be lower next time at play there (at divisionals)."

Loyola took first in the boys division with a 343.

The Deer Lodge boys finished eighth.