Prep roundup: Anaconda boys basketball rallies past Philipsburg

Cael Mikalatos led all scorers with 22 points and the Copperheads made a dramatic fourth-quarter rally to down the Class C Prospectors on Thursday night in Philipsburg.

"We came out strong and handled the pressure well up until the fourth quarter," said Prospectors coach Mindy Avila. "We still have a long ways to go to build trust and communication as a team, and it's our job as coaches to get them there. Tough loss, for sure."

Anaconda also received 10 points from Riley Kriskovich, 12 from River Hurley and 10 from Gabe Galle.

Cavan Babbitt paved the way with 21 points and Hayden Mason chipped in with 14 for Philipsburg. Andrew Tallon scored 11 and Cayhel White eight for the Prospectors, who led by nine entering the fourth quarter.

"We came into this game knowing it was going to be a dog fight, and we worked our tails off," Mason said. "We just have to pay attention more to the little things because they add up."

Also Thursday:

Boys basketball

Jefferson 60, Whitehall 50: BOULDER — Tyler Harrington scored 16 points and Trent McMaster was next with 15 as the Panthers outlasted the Trojans despite 26 points from Brendan Wagner. Jake Genger added 11 points for Jefferson, which led by four entering the fourth quarter. Lane Wagner had 14 points and Parker Wagner nine for Whitehall.

Girls basketball

No. 7 Anaconda 65, No. 4 Philipsburg 54: PHILIPSBURG — Maniyah Lunceford led four players in double figures as the Copperheads held off the Class C Prospectors in a showdown between two ranked teams from different classes. Kora Kelly scored 16, and Makena Patrick and Alyssa Peterson 10 each for Anaconda, which led by five at halftime and increased the lead to 13 heading to the fourth quarter. Rachel Ward scored 16 and Asha Comings 10 for Philipsburg.

No. 1 Jefferson 70, Whitehall 22: BOULDER — MacKenzie Layng led four players in double figures with 14 points and the Panthers raced to a 27-6 first-quarter lead on the way to pummeling the Trojans. Rachel Van Blaricom and Cia Stuber added 13 apiece and Dakota Edmisten 10 for Jefferson.

