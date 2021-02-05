Prep roundup: Aiden Thompson's buzzer-beater sends Deer Lodge past Anaconda

The Wardens overcame a 31-point effort from Anaconda's Eli Saltenberger thanks to a put-back buzzer-beater by Aiden Thompson, lifting Deer Lodge past the Copperheads 54-52 on Friday night in Deer Lodge.
With roughly 50 seconds to go, Anaconda led 50-49. Brody Freeman hit a 3-pointer from the wing to put the Wardens up two, probably the biggest shot he's made for the Deer Lodge varsity team, according to Deer Lodge coach Dakota Norris.
"Then Anaconda came down and Saltenberger or (Braedon) Sawyer put up a shot that was missed," Norris said. "(Landon) Hurley got the offensive rebound, got fouled and put it back in. So the game was tied up and he missed the free throw. We got the rebound, ran it down to eight seconds and took a timeout. On the inbound we entered it to Logan Nicholson, who entered it into the post to Aiden (Thompson), who made a great pass to Hunter Steinbach. He missed a shot at the rim and Aiden turned around, and caught the ball with about one second to go and laid it up at the buzzer."
Deer Lodge had a balanced offensive attack. Nicholson and Steinbach notched 11 points apiece. Ozzie King scored 10 and Freeman had seven. Thompson led the way with 15 as the final two proved to be the most important.
"Credit to (Copperheads coach) Roche (Estes)," Norris added. "Saltenberger had 31 and 21 in the first half. He had a tremendous night and he needs a little bit of credit for everything that he did. They had a great game plan. Hats off to Anaconda for everything that they did. It was awesome."
The Wardens have a makeup game Saturday at Loyola. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Anaconda will be home against Florence on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Also Friday:
Boys basketball
Manhattan Christian 85, Ennis 52: ENNIS — Seth Amunrud again led No. 2 Manhattan Christian in scoring with 19 points and the Eagles remained perfect with a romp over Ennis. Tebarek Hill scored 17 and Jackson Leep 15 for Manhattan Christian (13-0), which scored 51 points in the first half alone. Brand Ostler scored 17 points, Ian Swanson 15 and Jaxson Kloote 12 for the Mustangs.
Girls basketball
Manhattan Christian 50, Ennis 41: ENNIS — Taylor DeVries led with 16 points and Eliana Kuperus did her part with 12 as No. 6 Manhattan Christian overcame a big early hole to down Ennis. Landri Paladichuk had 11 points and Shelby Klein eight points and 15 rebounds for the Mustangs, who led 29-17 at halftime but saw the Eagles win the third quarter by 16 points to lead by four.
Whitehall 68, Manhattan 51: MANHATTAN — Jada Clarkson paved the way with 18 points and Whitehall jumped to a 17-point lead halftime lead en route to downing Manhattan. Maxine Hoagland added 13 points and Meagan Johnson 12 for the Trojans. Four Tigers had seven points: Ella Halverson, Hallie Hemingway, Adele Didriksen and Olleca Severson.
Anaconda 62, Deer Lodge 30: DEER LODGE — Mia Sullivan-Sanders led three players in double figures with 15 points and No. 9 Anaconda got back on the winning track by drubbing Deer Lodge. Sami Johnson added 11 points and Megan Reich 10 for the Copperheads. Taryn Lamb and Courtney Boese paced the Wardens with 11 points each.