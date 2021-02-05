Prep roundup: Aiden Thompson's buzzer-beater sends Deer Lodge past Anaconda

The Wardens overcame a 31-point effort from Anaconda's Eli Saltenberger thanks to a put-back buzzer-beater by Aiden Thompson, lifting Deer Lodge past the Copperheads 54-52 on Friday night in Deer Lodge.

With roughly 50 seconds to go, Anaconda led 50-49. Brody Freeman hit a 3-pointer from the wing to put the Wardens up two, probably the biggest shot he's made for the Deer Lodge varsity team, according to Deer Lodge coach Dakota Norris.

"Then Anaconda came down and Saltenberger or (Braedon) Sawyer put up a shot that was missed," Norris said. "(Landon) Hurley got the offensive rebound, got fouled and put it back in. So the game was tied up and he missed the free throw. We got the rebound, ran it down to eight seconds and took a timeout. On the inbound we entered it to Logan Nicholson, who entered it into the post to Aiden (Thompson), who made a great pass to Hunter Steinbach. He missed a shot at the rim and Aiden turned around, and caught the ball with about one second to go and laid it up at the buzzer."

Deer Lodge had a balanced offensive attack. Nicholson and Steinbach notched 11 points apiece. Ozzie King scored 10 and Freeman had seven. Thompson led the way with 15 as the final two proved to be the most important.