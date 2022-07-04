 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In honor of Independence Day, The Montana Standard is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Town Pump
Photos: Butte celebrates the Fourth of July

Photos: Butte celebrates the Fourth of July

Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Fireworks explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Trysden Braunreiter, age 11, (left) and Ares Segna, age 4, (right) hold sparklers in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Nick Newlun, age 18, (right) lights a firework in Chester Steele Park in Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Kaylie McDaniel, age 9 (right) and Jackson Montez, age 12, (left) light off fireworks in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Devon Hines, age 27, reacts as fireworks explode near him in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Children play with fireworks in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July.
Butte Independence Day Celebrations

Scenes from around Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as citizens celebrate Fourth of July.

Currently, I am a student at Columbia College Chicago studying photojournalism. Additionally, I am a former Visuals Intern at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va.

