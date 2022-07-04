Photos: Butte celebrates the Fourth of July Trent Sprague Jul 4, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fireworks explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Trent Sprague, The Montana Standard Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Fireworks launched from the "M" explode behind the Aneslmo Mine headframe in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Trent Sprague, The Montana Standard Trysden Braunreiter, age 11, (left) and Ares Segna, age 4, (right) hold sparklers in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Nick Newlun, age 18, (right) lights a firework in Chester Steele Park in Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Kaylie McDaniel, age 9 (right) and Jackson Montez, age 12, (left) light off fireworks in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Devon Hines, age 27, reacts as fireworks explode near him in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Children play with fireworks in Uptown Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as Butte celebrates the Fourth of July. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Scenes from around Butte on Sunday, July 3, 2022 as citizens celebrate Fourth of July. Trent Sprague The Montana Standard Currently, I am a student at Columbia College Chicago studying photojournalism. Additionally, I am a former Visuals Intern at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Trent Sprague Newsroom Intern Author email Follow Trent Sprague Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story