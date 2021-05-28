'Nothing but a success': Butte Central softball season comes to a close

BUTTE — After a hard-fought game against Livingston, Butte Central's softball season has ended after they lost 9-3 on Saturday. But according to coach Chunky Thatcher, the season was nothing but a success.
The game began with a scare in right field, where Butte Central’s Maggie Stimatz took a ball to the face, which paused play for about ten minutes. Stimatz walked off the field by her own power, though.
"We lost Maggie right away and we were short on numbers," Thatcher said. "But my favorite part of this reminded me of back when I started coaching in Ponytail ball. When that little girl caught her first ball in right field today, I wouldn't trade the smile on her face for a million bucks."
After a scoreless first inning, both teams scored three runs in the second. The most impressive run in the second came after a lengthy at bat for Butte Central’s Jaeden Berger. After multiple failed bunt attempts, she hit one into the outfield scoring a runner..
Down 4-3 in the fifth inning, Butte Central had a runner on third with no outs. But the runner ran on a fly ball and forgot to tag, which resulted in a double-play. The next batter lined out and the score remained 4-3.
Livingston added to their lead in the top of the seventh where they found momentum swinging the bat. They added five runs to build a 9-3 lead and Butte Central was not able to respond.
"It's kind of a sad day, we're losing two seniors who showed great leadership and kept kids positive in the dugout," Thatcher said. "But I've been through this a thousand times and it will be the same way next year."
Maddi Kump, one of the team's most reliable hitters and pitcher Maci Reopelle have played their last game in a Maroons' uniform. While Thatcher's focus has been on this season and not on next year, he showed confidence that returning players will continue to improve and new players will have a chance to play.
Thatcher said patience is a skill he learned this season, coaching a young, inexperienced team. While he helped the team improve over the course of the season, he also said seeing players enjoy the game is the enjoyment of being a coach.
"Like I said when that little girl caught her first ball, it made her think she's a player," Thatcher said. "She may not be there yet but she's on her way. Do I think she'll be at camp working hard for next year? You bet I do because now that little girl believes in herself."