'Nothing but a success': Butte Central softball season comes to a close

BUTTE — After a hard-fought game against Livingston, Butte Central's softball season has ended after they lost 9-3 on Saturday. But according to coach Chunky Thatcher, the season was nothing but a success.

The game began with a scare in right field, where Butte Central’s Maggie Stimatz took a ball to the face, which paused play for about ten minutes. Stimatz walked off the field by her own power, though.

"We lost Maggie right away and we were short on numbers," Thatcher said. "But my favorite part of this reminded me of back when I started coaching in Ponytail ball. When that little girl caught her first ball in right field today, I wouldn't trade the smile on her face for a million bucks."

After a scoreless first inning, both teams scored three runs in the second. The most impressive run in the second came after a lengthy at bat for Butte Central’s Jaeden Berger. After multiple failed bunt attempts, she hit one into the outfield scoring a runner..

Down 4-3 in the fifth inning, Butte Central had a runner on third with no outs. But the runner ran on a fly ball and forgot to tag, which resulted in a double-play. The next batter lined out and the score remained 4-3.