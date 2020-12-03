Nine Butte High School football players named all-conference

BUTTE – Nine Butte Bulldogs received honors Class AA all-conference honors Thursday.

To no surprise, Jake Olson and Christian Hansen landed on the first team. Zach Tierney, Aidan Lee, Tanner Huff, Ty Raiha, D.J. Jackson, Christian Vetter and Casey Kautzman were named to the second team.

Olson, a Griz commit, was a first-team tight end and second-team defensive end. During his senior season he caught 20 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. On defense he tallied 25 total tackles and three assists.

Hansen, a standout cornerback for the Bulldogs, had 26 tackles during his memorable senior season. He also notched a sack, an INT and recovered two fumbles. He also had eight pass break-ups.

Tierney, a sophomore, was honored as a D-lineman and O-lineman. He racked up had 38 total tackles and three sacks.

Lee, a defensive end, caps of three seasons with the Bulldogs. In 2020 he managed 21 tackles and a team-high, five-and-a-half-sacks. Lee’s 13 career sacks are tied for second-most in school history.

Huff, a senior safety, led the Bulldogs with 74 tackles. He also picked off a pair of passes and recovered a fumble.