Nine Butte High School football players named all-conference

BUTTE – Nine Butte Bulldogs received honors Class AA all-conference honors Thursday.
To no surprise, Jake Olson and Christian Hansen landed on the first team. Zach Tierney, Aidan Lee, Tanner Huff, Ty Raiha, D.J. Jackson, Christian Vetter and Casey Kautzman were named to the second team.
Olson, a Griz commit, was a first-team tight end and second-team defensive end. During his senior season he caught 20 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. On defense he tallied 25 total tackles and three assists.
Hansen, a standout cornerback for the Bulldogs, had 26 tackles during his memorable senior season. He also notched a sack, an INT and recovered two fumbles. He also had eight pass break-ups.
Tierney, a sophomore, was honored as a D-lineman and O-lineman. He racked up had 38 total tackles and three sacks.
Lee, a defensive end, caps of three seasons with the Bulldogs. In 2020 he managed 21 tackles and a team-high, five-and-a-half-sacks. Lee’s 13 career sacks are tied for second-most in school history.
Huff, a senior safety, led the Bulldogs with 74 tackles. He also picked off a pair of passes and recovered a fumble.
Vetter rushed for 809 yards and eight touchdowns.
Kautzman, the Bulldogs kicker, was perfect on 23 PAT attempts and connected on three field goals, the longest being 43 yards.
Missoula Sentinel quarterback Camden Sirmon was named Offensive MVP of the Western AA. Sentinel seniors Geno Leonard and Soren Syvrud shared the Defensive MVP honors.
Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!