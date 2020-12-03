Nine Butte High School football players named all-conference

BUTTE – Nine Butte Bulldogs received Class AA all-conference honors Thursday.

To no surprise, Jake Olson and Christian Hansen landed on the first team. Aidan Lee, Zach Tierney, Tanner Huff, D.J. Jackson, Ty Raiha, Casey Kautzman and Christian Vetter were named to the second team.

Olson was a first-team tight end and second-team defensive end. The senior caught 20 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. On defense the Griz commit tallied 25 tackles including three sacks.

Hansen had 26 tackles during his senior season at cornerback.

Lee, a defensive end, managed 21 tackles and a team-high, five-and-a-half-sacks.

Tierney, a sophomore, was honored as a D-lineman and O-lineman. He racked up 38 tackles.

Huff led the Bulldogs with 74 tackles. He also picked off a pair of passes and recovered a fumble while while patrolling the back end of the defense at safety.

Kautzman, the Bulldogs kicker, was blemish-free on his 23 PAT attempts and connected on three field goals.

Vetter rushed for 809 yards and hit pay dirt eight times.

Raiha was a three-year starter on the offensive line.