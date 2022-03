The Orediggers wrapped up their first golf event of the spring season Wednesday in Henderson, Nevada.

Montana Tech's women finished sixth and the men finished ninth at the Rocky Mountain College Intercollegiate, which spanned Tuesday through Wednesday, at Reflection Bay Golf Club. Arizona-based Emery-Riddle took first place in both the men's and women's divisions.

On deck for the Orediggers is the Walla Walla Invitational which begins March 28.

