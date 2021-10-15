Jefferson earns high seed in Blocktober Classic

The Jefferson Panthers played fantastic volleyball in pool play, finishing third in Pool B behind Billings Central and Havre with a 6-2 record on the day. The Panthers defeated East Helena (30-14), Stevensville (30-23), Florence (30-20), Butte Central (30-20), Whitefish (30-13) and Ronan (30-12).

The Panthers will face Corvallis at 9 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center. Jefferson will play Hardin if they beat Corvallis. If not, they will play the loser of Laurel and Polson.

Butte Central went 4-4 on Friday and tied Ronan and Florence for fourth place. The Maroons will compete as a five seed after they defeated Whitefish (30-15), Ronan (30-24), East Helena (30-23) and Stevensville (30-23). The Maroons will play Columbia Falls Saturday at 9 a.m..

“We played hard today. It was a lot of volleyball and you could see the fatigue set in towards the end of the day," Butte Central coach Becky Hancock said. "But we kept playing. We made some adjustments early on in the week, knowing we would be playing without Mia today and I thought we handled that the best we could.”