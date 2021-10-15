Jefferson earns high seed in Blocktober Classic

BUTTE — The annual Blocktober Classic volleyball tournament hosted by Butte Central tipped off on Friday where each team played eight, one-set matches to determine bracket play seeding. Bracket play begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Teams were divided into three pools on Friday. Dillon and Deer Lodge were in Pool A, Butte Central and Jefferson were in Pool B while Anaconda was placed in Pool C.
Hardin finished first in Pool A after going 7-0 in their matches on Friday. Polson finished in second (6-1) and Miles City took third (5-2).
The Dillon Beavers, who finished fourth in Pool A, opened pool play with a tough 30-27 loss to Hardin. They followed the loss with a 30-29 victory over Lewistown and a 30-23 loss to Miles City. Around 2 p.m. the Beavers suffered their first and only large-margin loss against Polson (30-16).
But the Beavers fought back and won their final three matches of the day over Hamilton (30-2), Browning (30-24) and Deer Lodge (30-15). Dillon will face Ronan Saturday at 9 a.m. in bracket play.
Deer Lodge finished sixth in Pool A with a 2-5 record on the day. The Wardens lost to Polson (30-26), Dillon and Hardin (30-22) but had two impressive wins over Browning (30-12) and Hamilton (30-23). Deer Lodge will play East Helena Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center.
The Jefferson Panthers played fantastic volleyball in pool play, finishing third in Pool B behind Billings Central and Havre with a 6-2 record on the day. The Panthers defeated East Helena (30-14), Stevensville (30-23), Florence (30-20), Butte Central (30-20), Whitefish (30-13) and Ronan (30-12).
The Panthers will face Corvallis at 9 a.m. at the Butte Civic Center. Jefferson will play Hardin if they beat Corvallis. If not, they will play the loser of Laurel and Polson.
Butte Central went 4-4 on Friday and tied Ronan and Florence for fourth place. The Maroons will compete as a five seed after they defeated Whitefish (30-15), Ronan (30-24), East Helena (30-23) and Stevensville (30-23). The Maroons will play Columbia Falls Saturday at 9 a.m..
“We played hard today. It was a lot of volleyball and you could see the fatigue set in towards the end of the day," Butte Central coach Becky Hancock said. "But we kept playing. We made some adjustments early on in the week, knowing we would be playing without Mia today and I thought we handled that the best we could.”
Anaconda finished fifth in Pool C after they went 3-4 on Friday. The Copperheads started the day with a 30-16 win over Lockwood and followed it with wins over Libby (30-20) and Laurel (30-26). But the Copperheads lost their momentum and lost their next four matches.
The Copperheads will play at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday against Florence and the Maroon Activity Center.
