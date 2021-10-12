 Skip to main content
Highland View Golf Course winter league signups now open
BUTTE — Signups are now open for Highland View Golf Course's winter league, according to a Tuesday release from the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow Information Technology Department.

Teams of two will play nine holes on the simulator each week starting Nov. 15. During this 12-week league, players will get a virtual experience of a different course each week. 

Flights will be assigned based upon your scores during the first two weeks of play. There will be a total of four flights.

Simulator hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Teams will have 90 minutes to complete nine holes using a best-ball format.

Payouts will be based on flight and points scored, and winners will be the top-two teams in each flight. 

The cost is $30 per team, each week. Tee times are required. 

Any questions should be directed toward Mark Fisher at 406-497-6578 or mfisher@bsb.mt.gov.

