High school roundup: Butte High softball sweeps Kalispell teams

BUTTE — The Bulldogs went 2-0 on a weekend road trip to Kalispell and are now just a win away from .500.

After a 4-1 victory over Kalispell Glacier on Friday, the Bulldogs put a 22-3 drubbing on Kalispell Flathead on Saturday.

Saturday's rout saw Butte's Rian Ferriter get back on track in the circle, and home runs by Jordyn Bolton and Brityn Stewart as part of an offensive explosion for the Bulldogs (5-6) who scored 14 runs in the first inning.

Ferriter pitched a five-inning complete game during which she struck out eight, walked two and allowed one hit. The Braves scored three times but none of those runs were earned.

"She was was pretty on point for three innings," Butte head coach Ryan Stosich said.

Bolton's blast, a three-run homer in the first, gave Butte a 14-0 lead. Bolton finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs.

"She came out a little bit slow for being an all-state hitter, but she's sure picking it up now," Stosich said of Bolton's hot bat.

Stewart's home run was a solo shot to lead off the second, giving the Bulldogs a 15-0 lead.

Ashlinn Mullaney was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI. Joscelyn Cleveland had three RBIs and scored twice.

Mullaney started in the circled Friday against Glacier. The Bulldogs freshman pitched seven innings of one-run ball, striking out five while walking none and scattering three hits.

The Wolfpack scored the opening run in the second, but the Bulldogs scored four unanswered to seal the deal.

Ferriter swatted a two-run homer in the fifth to give Butte some much-needed breathing room.

"That was a big hit for us," Stosich said. "We struggled with runners on (base). We left 12 runners on."

Godbout, who finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk, had the go-ahead RBI single in the fourth. Kodie Hoagland tied the game in the third by scoring on a wild pitch.

Also Saturday:

Softball

Hamilton 12, Butte Central 0: Brynne Johnson pitched five shutout innings for the complete-game victory as the Broncs run-ruled the Maroons 12-0 in Butte. Johnson needed only 76 pitches to mow down Butte Central. She struck out eight, walked one and surrendered just two hits. Deliah Beck was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for Hamilton. Brenna Foley and Mia Keeley each had a single for the Maroons.

Stevensville 19, Dillon 5: Claire Schneiter was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in leading the Yellowjackets to a blowout win over the Beavers. Emily Brevig was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored for Dillon.

MAC 18, Deer Lodge 1: Sophomore Elianah Grande went 2-fot-2, stole two bases and scored on a run on S. Pierson's double in a loss to MAC (Mission, Arlee, Charlo).

