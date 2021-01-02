Dillon girls edge past Livingston

Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers to a narrow 41-39 victory over Livingston with an impressive 20-point outing to start the season. The win was far from easy, as it took a second-half comeback effort to topple the Rangers.
The Beavers trailed 22-16 at halftime. Neither team made a three-point field goal in the first half, and only the Rangers recorded any 3-pointers in the game.
"We were a little shell-shocked to early on, it was hard to get into our offense," Dillon head coach John Hansen said. "At halftime I said hey, we need to calm down, we need to be confident and I think that was a big difference in the second half."
The third quarter made the difference where the Beavers outscored the Rangers 12-5. In addition to Shipman's big night, Lauryn Petersen finished with seven points and Bri Williams had six.
Taylor Young led the Rangers in scoring with 11 points. Skylar Higgs was the only player to score twice from three and finished with eight points. Bailey Opitz added seven for the Rangers.
"We were able to execute in the half court and that was great. Typically we're a pressing team so it was good to execute in the half court offensively," Hansen said. "They made a basket to make it interesting with about .6 seconds but we were able to get a pass through and run out the clock."
Hansen said that the first game of the year showed that late-game situations still need be practiced before the next game. The Beavers will host Stevensville on Thursday at 7 p.m..
Also Saturday:
Boys basketball
Jefferson 88, Choteau 49: BOULDER — Joe Visser pumped in 30 points and Trent McMaster had a hot hand with 25 as Jefferson opened with a thumping of Choteau. Ten players scored for the Bulldogs. Tony Daley's 22 points paced Choteau, which also received 13 points from Henry Boeler.
Dillon 88, Livingston 31: LIVINGSTON — Cole Truman and Jonathan Kirkley paced a balanced Dillon offense with 16 points apiece and the Beavers coasted victory over Livingston. Eleven players scored for Dillon, which received nine points from Kale Konan and eight from Jace Fitzgerald. Wyatt Saile and Payton Kokot each scored eight points for Livingston.
Girls basketball
Philipsburg 67, Valley Christian 21: PHILIPSBURG — The Prospectors steamrolled Valley Christian. Asha Comings scored 15 points and Amelia Hill and Reece Pitcher each added 14 for the Prospectors. Trinity Henry and Taylor Vance each had five points for the Eagles.
Jefferson 77, Choteau 61: BOULDER — Rachel Van Blaricom scored a school-record 37 points and to fuel Jefferson to a romp over Choteau. The old record was 32 shared by Karmen McEachern, Lynnsey Parsons and Aubrie Mc Master. Van Blaricom knocked down two 3-pointers and also shot 9 of 12 from the foul line. She scored 21 points in the first half. Teammate Dakota Edmiston added 12 points overall. Choteau received 18 points from Christine Funk, followed by Ada Bieler with 15 and Emma Gunderson with 12. Jefferson led 39-33 at halftime and 57-44 after three quarters.
Wrestling
Mike McChesney Duals
Saturday at Florence
Whitehall 45, Florence 24
103: Isaac Skogen, Whitehall, p. Dillon Post, Florence, 1:37. 113: Jacob Prescot, Florence, forf. 120: Dane Hoover, Whitehall, p. Seth Wilson, Florence, 2:40. 126: Oliver Post, Florence, p. Wesley Biggers, Whitehall, 1:00. 132: Michael Reiff, Whitehall, forf. 138: double forf. 145: Trentin Walker, Whitehall, p. Adyn Meinzen, Florence, 3:45. 152: Dallen Hoover, Whitehall, p. Johnny Chamberlin, Florence, 2:23. 160: Kyle Denny, Whitehall, p. Ridge Allen, Florence, 0:34. 170: Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, p. Aidan Tollefson, Florence, 2:44. 182: Dallas Blair, Florence, p. Justin Kuehl, Whitehall, 0:46. 205: Jamus Dubois, Whitehall, dec. Luke Maki, Florence, 7-5. 285: Jared Pallo, Florence, p. Leo Scafani, 5:50.
Bigfork 54, Anaconda 16
103: Traic Fainter, Bigfork, forf. 113: Nate Blodnick, Anaconda, p. Jason Merringer, Bigfork, 0:24. 120: double forf. 126: Angus Anderson, Bigfork, p. Collin Simpson, Anaconda, 0:38. 132: Jimmy Lovett, Anaconda, forf. 138: Eli Tidwell, Bigfork, forf. 145: Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda, maj dec. Shelton Wall, Bigfork, 13-2. 152: Vaughn Pendlay, Bigfork, p. Joe Williams, Anaconda, 1:03. 160: Archie Brevik, Bigfork, p. Justin Jette, Anaconda, 0:56. 170: Joseph Farrier, Bigfork, forf. 182: Dale Relyea, Bigfork, p. Carter Sampson, Bigfork, 0:58. 205: Evan Tidwell, Bigfork, forf. 285: Fletcher Postlewait, Bigfork, forf.
Whitehall 43, Bigfork 30
103: Traic Fainfer, Bigfork, p. Isaac Skogen, Whitehall, 0:51. 113: Jason Merringer, Bigfork, forf. 120: Dane Hoover, Whitehall, forf. 126: Angus Anderson, Bigfork, p. Dallon Lanes, Whitehall, 1:03. 132: Wesley Biggers, Whitehall, forf. 138: Eli Tidwell, Bigfork, p. Michael Reiff, Whitehall, 0:12. 145: Trenton Walker, Whitehall, p. Shelton Wall, Bigfork, 3:19. 152: Dallen Hoover, Whitehall, p. Vaughn Pendlay, 2:56. 160: Kyle Denny, Whitehall, maj dec. Archie Brevik, 11-0. 170: Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, p. Joseph Farrier, 4:58. 182: Dale Relyea, Bigfork, p. Justin Kuehl, 0:40. 205: James Dubois, Whitehall, p. Evan Tidwell, Bigfork, 0:52. 285: Leo Scafani, Whitehall, dec. Fletcher Postlewait, 4-1.
Florence 48, Anaconda 24
103: Dillon Post, Florence, forf. 113: Nate Blodnick, Anaconda, p. Jacob Prescott, Florence, 4:22. 120: Seth Wilson, Florence, forf. 126: Oliver Post, Florence, p. Collin Sampson, Anaconda, 0:15. 132: Jimmy Lovett, Anaconda, forf. 138: double forf. 145: Tommy Sayer, Anaconda, p. Adyn Meinzen, Florence, 3:28. 152: Jonny Chamberlin, Florence, p. Joe Williams, Anaconda, 0:49. 160: Justin Jette, Anaconda, p. Ridge Allen, Florence, 0:37. 170: Aidan Tollefson, Florence, forf. 182: Dallas Blair, Florence, p. Carter Sampson, Anaconda, 0:39. 205: Luke Maki, Florence, forf. 285: Jared Pallo, Florence, forf.