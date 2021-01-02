Dillon girls edge past Livingston

Ainsley Shipman led the Beavers to a narrow 41-39 victory over Livingston with an impressive 20-point outing to start the season. The win was far from easy, as it took a second-half comeback effort to topple the Rangers.

The Beavers trailed 22-16 at halftime. Neither team made a three-point field goal in the first half, and only the Rangers recorded any 3-pointers in the game.

"We were a little shell-shocked to early on, it was hard to get into our offense," Dillon head coach John Hansen said. "At halftime I said hey, we need to calm down, we need to be confident and I think that was a big difference in the second half."

The third quarter made the difference where the Beavers outscored the Rangers 12-5. In addition to Shipman's big night, Lauryn Petersen finished with seven points and Bri Williams had six.

Taylor Young led the Rangers in scoring with 11 points. Skylar Higgs was the only player to score twice from three and finished with eight points. Bailey Opitz added seven for the Rangers.