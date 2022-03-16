Diggin' deep: Use your knowledge of the sports betting market to help predict March Madness upsets

It’s the time of year when buzz and excitement around the office is at an all-time high and productivity is at an all-time low (except for The Montana Standard’s sports desk, of course).

March Madness.

In the days leading up to the first round of the tournament, everyone is furiously filling out their brackets and figuring out who their Cinderella team might be.

Other employees might join in just for the comradery, and there’s nothing wrong with that. A common running joke every year is that the person who knows the least about college basketball ends up winning the office bracket pool.

There’s probably a good reason for this.

All the “college basketball experts” around the office spend hours researching teams and reading articles. Eventually, they’ll all have read the exact same information and formed similar opinions.

The people around the office who, “know nothing” aren’t part of the echo chamber that the “experts” are stuck inside of.

As we all know, there will be games which make no sense. A team no one considered at the beginning of the tournament will knock off a title contender. It seems to happen every year, especially now that teams are so reliant on the 3-pointer.

But sometimes there are indicators as to which 13 seed has a chance to knock off a 4 seed. Or maybe it’s a 12 seed that eliminates a 5 seed.

Since this is a sports betting column, you can probably see where I’m going with this … the lines!

Significant line movement is a great point of reference when you’re trying to select a live underdog.

Or maybe, the lack of a line move can get you off of a team that everyone else considers a potential Cinderella. If a point spread holds steady and does not show movement toward the dog even though that team is taking a lot of action, maybe the favorite is the way to go.

Line moves that deserve strong consideration a point or more and are preferably inside of 10. If a 25-point favorite becomes a 23-point favorite, I am probably still not going to expect an upset. And I'm not saying that half-points are not important in sports betting. Every little thing matters when betting these lines. However, we are talking about filling out a bracket, not picking against the spread.

No. 7 Michigan St. vs. No. 10 Davidson

The Spartans opened as two-point favorites Sunday and the line is as low as pk in some places. Most casinos are hanging Michigan State -1 but BetOnline has these two teams dead even. Ken Pomeroy (kenpom.com) also has these two teams at just about even. Aside from strength of schedule, where Michigan State obviously has a huge edge playing in the Big Ten, there are a couple numbers that point toward a path of victory for Davidson. The Wildcats are 11th in the country in adjusted offense, and are 304th in adjusted tempo. If Davidson controls the game, it will make the Spartans play much slower than they want to. If Davidson can knock down some shots and get an early lead, the diminished number of possessions will make it tough for Michigan State to make a run and mount a comeback. Also, KenPom has Michigan State as a much luckier team than Davidson this season, so we could also expect some positive regression in favor of Davidson. I have the 'Cats advancing.

No. 7 Ohio St. vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago

It's America's favorite underdog, the Fighting Sister Jeans of Loyola Chicago. When lines were released Sunday, bettors couldn't get to the window fast enough to get down on Loyola to take down Ohio State. The line, which opened at a pick 'em, scooted all the way to -1.5 with Loyola being the favorite. Since then, it has been the Buckeyes who have taken most of the action. According to Pregame.com, 73% of the tickets are on Ohio State along with 84% of the cash. When the percentage of cash is greater than the percentage of tickets, that's the side taking large bets from sharp groups with deep pockets. Obviously no outcome is absolute, but it's something worth noting. My guess is the Ramblers are one-and-done this year.

No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB

The road map for UAB — which is now catching eight points after opening as nine-point underdogs — is pretty clear here. Averaging nearly 70 possessions per 40 minutes (80th in the country), the Blazers will be trying to run the Cougars, who average just shy of 64 possessions per game (333rd in the country), off the floor. UAB standout Jordan Walker has the capability to get hot from the outside, and that will certainly need to be the case to pull of this upset. If Walker and the Blazers can shoot Houston out of the gym, they win. If they don't and Houston is able to play its preferred style, it's probably not close. But I think there's enough variance in play to back UAB.

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.