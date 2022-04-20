Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the NFL Draft; part 2

As Sonny Weaver Jr., portrayed by Kevin Costner, said during the movie Draft Day: “Can we talk football? Just football for 30 seconds?”

We certainly can.

With the PGA Tour switching gears to a team format at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, we’ll also do a hard pivot with this week’s column.

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, with the first round starting April 28.

Other than the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 1 pick, it’s been difficult to gauge if a team has zeroed in on any one particular player.

With that being said, I’ve found a few more bets to make draft night a little more interesting. Two of them are — according to the odds — nearly coin flips, while the third is a juicy long shot that I actually like quite a bit.

Speed is king

In a world in which Christian Kirk can get the bag but Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown cannot, we’ve got to consider what NFL GMs are telling us. It looks like possession receivers with big frames who play physical are going the way of the running back. It’s nice to be able to draft a player who can go over the middle for chunk plays, but burners who take the top off the defense are more valuable to an offense in this day and age.

The thinking is probably something like: Samuel and Brown, who absorb so many hits, probably won’t make it to their second contract and if they do, their health is severely diminished. At the combine we watched myriad pass catchers run their 40s in better than 4.4 seconds.

The earliest it seems a run on receivers can start is somewhere in the 8-10 range. I can’t imagine anyone, especially a receiver coming off an injury, leapfrogging Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave. That doesn’t leave much room for Drake London to come off the board before pick No. 11.

Pick: Drake London over 10.5

It’s an offense-driven league, but …

It’s a defense-driven first round. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has four defensive players selected in the first-four picks (although I don’t agree). Books know that most casual bettors prefer to see offensive skill players come off the board in the first round. They’re the ones with all the flashy highlight reels, scoring all kinds of sweet touchdowns and running really fast!

I tend to take mock drafts with a grain of salt, as plans can change within multiple front offices if one team does something unexpected on draft night. But, mock drafts are an excellent gauge of team needs and what sources within front offices are sharing. “Experts” might get some names wrong but the position group is often dialed in, especially when predicting the first round. My favorite mock drafters are The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Sharp Football Analysis’ Ryan McCrystal and Kiper.

Brugler has 16 offensive players and 16 defensive players coming off the board in the first round. McCrystal has 17 defense and 15 offense. Kiper also has 17 defense and 15 offense. Most books have the over/under on defensive players selected in the first round at 15.5. Even if the more modest estimate (Brugler) of the three is correct, we’re still getting there.

Also, the implied odds for the over/under on each offensive position group tells us there will be probably be, at most, 16 offensive players taken (three QBs, zero RBs, five WRs, one TE, seven OL).

Pick: Over 15.5 defensive players selected in the 1st round

Expect the unexpected, especially if the unexpected makes sense

Much like Trevor Lawrence was the consensus No. 1 pick last year, Hutchinson carries that crown this year. If the top pick indeed goes chalk and Hutchinson is unavailable, the assumption has been that one of two highly touted edge rushers, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Georgia’s Trevon Walker, will be next off the board. With odds set at +190 and +350, respectively, this is likely to happen but far from a certainty. If there was any real intelligence leaked from Detroit, those odds would not be plus-money.

Since the Lions are in rebuilding mode, why not consider the best defender on the board who doesn’t carry any red flags? Walker didn’t really produce at Georgia and Thibodeaux has gained a reputation for taking plays off. Do either of those players feel like they'd vibe with Lions head coach Dan Campbell?

Meanwhile, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, a Detroit native who attended Martin Luther King High School, didn’t allow a touchdown in coverage through his entire college career at Cincinnati. At almost 14-1 it seems like he's worth a sprinkle, especially since we have no idea which way Detroit is actually leaning.

Pick: 2nd overall pick – Sauce Gardner, +1350

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

