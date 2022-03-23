Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge in the 2022 NFL Draft, part 1

Well would you look at that.

In addition to the basic NFL futures we see pop up during the offseason (Super Bowl winner, NFL MVP, conference champions, etc.), we also have a growing number of NFL Draft props.

In the midst of watching 50 hours of college basketball last weekend, it seemed like every time I came up for air some sort of NFL news broke.

Perhaps the biggest news just broke today with Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill heading to Miami.

Davanta Adams will join Derek Carr in Las Vegas. Deshaun Watson will be a Cleveland Brown after serving a suspension that seems inevitable at this point.

Matt Ryan can hopefully leave behind the “28-3” memes when he puts on a jersey for the Indianapolis Colts. And one of my favorite Rams, Robert Woods, was shipped off to Tennessee for just a sixth-round pick … sigh.

These transactions usually serve a purpose for both organizations involved. The team receiving a player is filling a specific need on its roster. The team receiving – oftentimes – draft capital in exchange for the player, is usually relieving financial burden.

Obviously there are other transactions besides the deals that make big-splash headlines.

For example, did you know that the New York Giants added guards Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano to their offensive line?

Did you know the Atlanta Falcons added cornerback Casey Hayward (nice!) and edge rusher Lorenzo Carter?

I promise I’m going somewhere with this.

With April 28th’s NFL Draft still more than a month away, we probably don’t have enough intel to develop many strong opinions. We will soon enough, but not yet.

Free agency ended March 16, so it seems like teams positioned toward the top of the draft have made whatever deals they’re going to make. Some needs have been filled, while others will be plugged in during next month’s draft. While the public is arguing about hand size, we can use this knowledge when betting at least one of these early props.

Take the Jacksonville Jaguars as an example. When draft odds were first released, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson along with two offensive line prospects (who I will touch on later), were hovering at about even odds to be the No. 1 pick. After the Jags gave their O-line a boost by signing free agents, Hutchinson’s odds to be selected at No. 1 overall have dropped to -455 on Sports Bet Montana (wager $455 to win $100).

In other words, the books are saying that we all know he's going first. The value is gone unless you determine that you have the bankroll to justify laying -455. Some people might!

I did see another pick at plus-money that I don’t expect to be around much longer at the current price. Remember, these bets are based on information. Once rumors start circulating and are confirmed by credible sources, prices can balloon or plummet within a matter of minutes.

With the third pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select …

Ryan McCrystal of Sharpe Football Analysis points out that it seems extremely likely that the Texans will be bolstering their offensive line with the No. 3 pick in the draft.

Opposing defenses pressured Houston QBs in 2.5 seconds or fewer on 26% of dropbacks, which ranked 26th in the NFL. Meanwhile, Texans’ running backs amassed just 0.71 yards – on average – before contact. That was worst in the league. McCrystal’s analysis was used with stats compiled by TruMedia and PFF.

With Houston rolling with second-year QB Davis Mills for the 2022 season, one would assume keeping him upright and healthy is a top priority.

The top two offensive line prospects in the draft are Ikem Ekwonu, out of NC State, and Alabama’s Evan Neal. Ekwonu is a guard and Neal is a tackle.

During this offseason, the Texans' O-line has lost two offensive tackles (Marcus Cannon and Geron Christian) from that already-abysmal group. They’ve added A.J. Cann, who plays guard. That still leaves a gaping hole at tackle, a hole I expect to be filled by Neal. And if you bet him right now you can get his odds at better than 2-1 at most books.

NFL Draft – 3rd overall pick: Evan Neal, +225

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

