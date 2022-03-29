Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge at the Texas Open

Welcome to TPC San Antonio, unofficially known as the House that Charley Hoffman Built.

Before skipping Dell Match Play, we had an excellent week betting the Valspar Championship, which was highlighted by eventual-winner Sam Burns cashing our first-round leader ticket at 29-1.

Now the Tour heads about 75 miles southwest of Austin to San Antonio for the Valero Texas Open.

Aside from the wind, the most talked about factor at TPC San Antonio is its elevated, hard greens.

“I think that’s why this golf course is so great,” said Hoffman, who has a victory and three runner-ups at TPC San Antonio, in an interview with TPC.com. “It requires you to play all different sorts of golf shots and it’s all wind-based here.”

If approach shots cannot stay on the green, deep bunkers await. Therefore, the most important stats will be shots gained: approach, SG: around the green, scrambling and sand saves.

“It’s a demanding driving golf course as well as approaches,” Matt Kuchar said to TPC.com. “I think approaches are really tough. You’ve got a lot of big fall-offs around the greens. The greens have a lot of movement in them.”

Collectively, TPC San Antonio also has four of the most difficult par-5s on Tour, so we’ll also be considering par-5 scoring.

The rest of the course includes 10 par-4s. Five are 450-500 yards, four are 400-450 and there is one nearly drivable par-4 (depending on tee-box location). There are also four par-3s, including the 183-yard 16th with the pot bunker in the middle of the green.

According to PGA Splits 101, since 2010 the average score carded by the winner has been 13-under par.

Also per PGA Splits 101, since 2010 the average odds of the winner have been +10500 (105-1), with the favorite only winning once. That was Jordan Spieth in 2021. So, obviously pretty much anyone who fits this course is worth a look no matter what the odds.

Below I’ll go through my favorite bets for outright winner. Check the breakout box for the full betting card, which also includes top-20, matchups and first-round leader. Shot data is according to Data Golf and PGATour.com unless stated otherwise.

Maverick McNealy +3400

He’s in excellent form coming off a 17th-place finish at Match Play, where he gained an average of 5.13 strokes on the field. McNealy’s also fifth on tour in par-5 performance and T8 in sand saves. It looks like he’s poised for a tournament when all aspects of his short game come together. The last time he gained in putting, around the green and approach, he took second at the Fortinet Championship. Let’s see if McNealy can’t put it all together again at TPC San Antonio.

Tony Finau +3400

Finau doesn’t come in with outstanding form, but that generally doesn’t matter at TPC San Antonio. He was in similar form when he finished T3 at the Texas Open back in 2017. Finau is an approach machine and as long as his putting doesn’t kill him, there’s a good chance he finds himself in contention Sunday.

Charley Hoffman +6900

As discussed, when at TPC San Antonio you bet Hoffman. Those are the rules. I do not make the rules. He comes in with some of the worst form of his career, right about where he was statistically in 2019 when he finished second. He also finished runner-up in 2021 and 2011, T3 in 2013, and won the tournament in 2016. We're not going to overthink this one.

Sahith Theegala +6900

Like any young player who is new on Tour, Theegala’s play has been volatile this season but I am betting we’re catching him on an upswing this week. He comes in on the heels of a T7 at the Valspar and T22 at the Puntacana Championship. He’s also second on Tour in par-5 performance, and scores above average approaching and around the green.

Matt Kuchar +7900

Playing an event from which he’s never been cut, Kuchar also comes in with decent form after a T16 at the Valspar. Also at the Valspar, his score was buoyed by excellent play around the green as he gained an average of 1.56 strokes on the field per round, which is exactly what you want to see coming into the Texas Open. Kuch also comes in putting great, gaining on the field in nine of his last 10 events. When he gains strokes putting at TPC San Antonio, Kuchar has finished no worse than T22.

Matt Jones +9900

Jones’ lack of consistent success at this event is puzzling. He ranks 19th in sand-save percentage, fourth in SG: around the green and 20th in par-5 performance. Jones also has a propensity to excel in windy conditions. His best finish, however, is a T13 at the 2017 Texas Open. At 99-1, he’s worth a flier. Maybe he figures something out.

