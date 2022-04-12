Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge at the RBC Heritage

Before we begin, I believe we need to pay our respects to a group of bettors out there.

If you know anyone who bet The Masters champion to complete the tournament in fewer than 277.5 strokes, reach out and make sure they’re doing OK.

Even after an errant drive on 18, Scottie Scheffler reached the final green in 274 strokes. Pending disaster, that under-277.5 ticket becomes cash.

Considering Scheffler had gained about a stroke per round on the greens, according to Data Golf’s true strokes gained metric, bettors had to like their odds. He’d also been lights-out with the flat stick between 5-15 feet all weekend.

We all know what happened next — the classic four-putt to secure the green jacket.

As Scheffler was brought to tears with his first major championship win, so were thousands of bettors who were already counting their money.

A bad beat indeed.

But we’re onto the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Harbour Town is a Pete Dye design, so we have a pretty good idea what we’re working with. The Players at TPC Sawgrass will be a good, recent comparison. Another comp is Pete Dye's Stadium Course.

Sea Island GC (Plantation) and Austin Country Club — two courses that Dye had nothing to do with — are two more close comps where the Tour recently stopped.

To succeed on these types of courses, players need to hit their spots. They’ll need to position themselves in the fairway to set up a favorable angle approaching the small greens. The rough isn’t intimidating, but players will find trouble in the form of trees and deep bunkers.

Our card will consist of fairway finders and strong iron players. Shots gained: approach, SG around the green and driving accuracy stats will be used to weed out most of the field.

Scoring opportunities will be out there, but after missing a fairway or green the course can, and will, come up and bite you. Bogeys are going to happen, but players will need to attack holes when the opportunity presents itself. So we will want guys who are in the top-half of the Tour in birdie-or-better percentage.

Harbour Town is a 7,121-yard par-71. There are just three par-5s, so par-4 efficiency is a must. With six of the 11 par-4s playing between 400-450 yards, and three more playing just over 450, we’ll be zeroing in on par-4 efficiency between 400-450 yards.

As for a Masters hangover, who knows if that exists? With past winners like Stuart Cink, C.T. Pan and Satoshi Kodaira emerging victorious from what are usually great fields at the RBC Heritage, I’m inclined to believe that those who were remotely in contention at the beginning of last weekend might not have their A-game this weekend.

Once again last weekend our outright-winner bets circled the drain but couldn’t get there. We had three players finish in the top-six. However, no one was catching Scheffler. Props to Front Page Bets’ very own Gerry Ahern for nailing that one.

Below I’ll go through my favorite bets for this week’s outright winner. Check the breakout box for the full betting card, which also includes top-20 finishes, matchups and first-round leader. Shot-tracking data is according to Data Golf and PGATour.com unless stated otherwise.

Matthew Fitzpatrick +1900

Cam Smith tops my model as the best player in the field this week (who knows where his head is at), but Fitzpatrick isn’t far behind and we’re getting almost 20-1. He’s gained strokes around and approaching the green in every event he’s played in 2022. He has three finishes in the top-15 at Harbour Town in his career. He’s only finished outside the top-20 once since February, and that was at The Players when half the field got washed off the course. At the 2021 Players, on a playable TPC Sawgrass, Fitz finished T9.

Billy Horschel +3900

Horschel has been playing some of the best golf of his career this season, with three top-10s since February and the most recent being on Austin Country Club at Match Play. As discussed, that is an excellent comp course. He ranks 70th on Tour in par-4 efficiency from 400-450, and 18th in birdie-or-better percentage. Horschel has gained strokes on the field with his accuracy off the tee and approaching the green in his last six tournaments. He’s only lost strokes to the field around the green twice during that span. If Horschel is gaining in those three major categories, he will definitely be in contention.

Kevin Kisner +4900

With multiple top-10 finishes at this event and on comp courses like Sea Island, TPC Sawgrass and Austin CC, it’s clear that Kisner is comfortable playing target golf. Approaching the green has been a cause for concern, but his play around the green is sometimes good enough to make up for it. We saw this at The Players when he bled strokes with his approaches, but got them right back with his scrambling and still finished fourth. When Kisner puts it all together, he’s a walking top-5.

Adam Hadwin +4900

This man loves himself a Pete Dye course. Recently he notched a T9 at The Players. He has four top-six finishes at Pete Dye’s Stadium Course. Hadwin just hasn’t quite put it together at Harbour Town (best finish was T22 in 2017), but I am betting he does just that this week. After his T9 at The Players, Hadwin finished T7 at the Valspar and T4 at the Valero. If there was ever a time for him to shine at Harbour Town, it’s now.

Chris Kirk +5400

He’s not the most consistent player at Harbour Town or similar courses, but he has shown that he can climb the leaderboard when he’s right. And Kirk sure seems to be right this season as he’s playing his best golf since the 2017-18. He’s gained strokes in driving accuracy, approach and around the green in five out of his last six tournaments. The only blemish was The Players in horrid conditions. Kirk hasn’t won since the 2014-15 season, but it sure feels like he’s going to get over the hump and back in the winner’s circle in 2021.

Brian Stuard +14900

At 150-1, obviously Stuard is going to be tough to watch if he’s not playing well. But he’s worth a sprinkle. He has three top-20 finishes at Harbour Town and there’s no surprise as to why. Stuard’s accuracy off the tee and touch around the green are elite. Approaching the green will likely determine his success, and he’s gained in approach during five of his last six tournaments where shot-tracking data was available.

Matthew Kiewiet is the sports editor for the Montana Standard and sports betting columnist for 406MTSports. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

