Diggin' deep: Looking for an edge at The Masters

With Masters week upon us, I don’t have an epic prologue or soliloquy to begin this column like many golf writers out there.

That's probably because I'm not really a golf writer. I'm just a guy who yells at his television as whoever I bet on that week misses another four-foot birdie putt.

I digress.

I suppose my handicap will, in turn, organically give praise to Augusta National because it’s impossible not to mention how this course truly stands alone. That’s why we watch, and that’s also why it’s so fun to bet.

With elevation changes and undulations throughout, the course forces players to be creative. Many holes favor a right-to-left ball flight off the tee, but a left-to-right ball flight approaching the green. Golfers will need abandon their natural shot shape and hit quality golf shots.

Even a “good” lie in the fairway isn’t always ideal as uneven footing is commonplace.

Augusta is known as a second-shot course, but quality ball-striking is a must from tee to green. Missing your spot off the tee could leave you scrambling for par on what, at one point, seemed like a getable hole. Missing your mark approaching the green could turn a sub-10-foot putt into a 55-footer.

Perhaps the most unoriginal part of Augusta — conceptually, at least — is that it has a stretch of three holes which often decides who slides on the green jacket come Sunday. At PGA National, it’s the Bear Trap. At Innisbrook, it’s the Snake Pit.

At The Masters, it’s perhaps the most famous three-hole stretch in the sport: Amen Corner.

Starting with an intimidating 500-plus yard par-4 on No. 11, a maddening 155-yard par-3 12th and concluding with a gettable par-5 13th, near-perfect iron play is essential.

Given the importance of both long and short irons, our model will have a huge emphasis on approach metrics this week.

The greens at Augusta are unique. With fast bentgrass and slopes that vary in steepness from gradual to abrupt, the putting surfaces at The Masters — collectively — like the course itself is one-of-one. In our model this week, putting will be downgraded. But we will definitely note who putts well at Augusta. Hold that thought, because it comes into play later.

In terms of scoring, the most reliable way to climb the leaderboard is by birdying the par-5s, so par-5 birdie-or-better % will also be considered. Bogeys will happen, but players who can stay close to par on the par-3s and par-4s will be able to remain within striking distance.

Preferably, we’d also like to be seeing players playing their best golf right now. A study by Data Golf showed that since 1997, during the four months leading up to The Masters, past champions have improved, on average, by 0.22 strokes per round.

Playing an event that’s commonly referred to as, “A tradition unlike any other,” there is definitely added pressure for those in contention come Sunday. Thus, past performances at majors will also be something to consider. Rising to the occasion matters, especially at an event where Tiger Woods makes his comeback. Tiger at The Masters means the gallery will be maxed out in both capacity and excitement.

On the subject of Tiger, he won’t show up on my betting card this week. If anything, I’d bet that he misses the cut. However, with just one missed cut at this event in his career, it seems like he just doesn’t miss cuts at Augusta.

We’re coming off the Valero Texas Open where we put two outright-winner bets in the top-two spots on the leaderboard. Only problem was that Matt Kuchar (+7900) and Matt Jones (+9900) tied for second. While extremely painful, it’s nice to see that the process is working. It’s only a matter of time until we start cashing.

Below I’ll go through my favorite bets for outright winner. Check the breakout box for the full betting card, which also includes top-20, matchups and first-round leader. Shot-tracking data is according to Data Golf and PGATour.com unless stated otherwise.

Collin Morikawa +1800

Shocker – I’ve landed on Morikawa again. It’s really difficult for me to not bet Morikawa playing a course that puts a premium on second shots. Morikawa’s odds dropped inside 12-1 after his second-place finish at Riviera. What’s changed? He had one disappointing outing at the Valspar after a weird Players Championship when he was part of the portion of the field that got blown off the course. I think the market has over-reacted and created some value on one of the most clutch players in the sport. Even after his recent struggles, he still ranks second on Tour in ball striking.

Brooks Koepka +2100

Koepka always finds a way to rally for majors. He’s continued to stay in the mix when healthy, but he hasn’t won one since his torrid stretch between 2017 and 2019 when he racked up four major championships. Koepka enters The Masters with encouraging form on the heels of a T5 at Match Play. He’s gained strokes approaching the green in five of eight tournaments since the beginning of 2022. During that same span he’s gained off the tee in five of eight tournaments. Since 2014, during majors when Koepka gains strokes OTT and approaching the green (at events where shot-tracking data was available), he has finished no worse than T15.

Will Zalatoris +3400

I believe the greatest inefficiency in the market lies right here with Zalatoris. It seems like the 2021 Masters runner-up, priced at 34-1, is being severely downgraded because of his putting. He certainly deserves it, but hear me out. Zalatoris is No. 2 on Tour in SG: Approach, but he’s lost strokes to the field on the green in every stroke play event this season. However, as we’ve discussed, that doesn’t matter at Augusta. You don’t need to be putting well in events leading up to The Masters. You just need to putt well at The Masters. Zalatoris did just that in 2021, when he gained an average of 1.37 strokes per round on the field. Let's see if he picks up where he left off.

Shane Lowry +4900

Lowry is playing some of the best golf of his career. Since the calendar turned to 2022 he’s gained an average of 2.03 strokes on the field in each tournament he’s played. He’s been an approach monster, gaining an average of 1.2 strokes of the field each round in his last five tournaments that recorded shot-tracking data. Lowry hasn’t finished outside the top 25 in a stroke play event this year. And with a 2019 Open Championship under his belt, we know he’s a creative shot maker who doesn’t mind abandoning his natural shot shape if that’s what the course demands.

