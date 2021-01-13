Deer Lodge JV, Whitehall/Harrison football join Western B as part of 2021-22 MSHA football alignment

One request directly affects Class B football alignment in Southwestern Montana.

Joining the Western B and leaving the Southern B are Deer Lodge JV, and Whitehall/Harrison. The move comes as a result of Poplar and Harlem/Turner leaving Class B, and joining 8-player football.

The Western B now shapes up as follows: Anaconda, Bigfork, Florence, Lincoln, Loyola, Deer Lodge JV and Whitehall/Harrison.

There were other realignments in Class A and 6-man. Joining the Southwest Conference of Class A is East Helena. West Yellowstone joins the West in 6-player football.

Class AA remains the same.

A complete breakdown of the 2021-22 MHSA football alignment can be viewed here.

