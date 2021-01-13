 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deer Lodge JV, Whitehall/Harrison football join Western B as part of 2021-22 MSHA football alignment
0 comments
editor's pick alert
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Deer Lodge JV, Whitehall/Harrison football join Western B as part of 2021-22 MSHA football alignment

  • Updated
  • 0
Whitehall - Dan Lacey

Whitehall football coach Dan Lacey checks a stopwatch as his team runs sprint drills during a 2019 practice. Whitehall/Harrison will join the Western B in 2021.

 LUKE SHELTON 406mtsports.com

BUTTE — During Monday's MHSA executive board meeting, a number of announcements were made and requests were approved by the board. 

One request directly affects Class B football alignment in Southwestern Montana. 

Joining the Western B and leaving the Southern B are Deer Lodge JV, and Whitehall/Harrison. The move comes as a result of Poplar and Harlem/Turner leaving Class B, and joining 8-player football. 

The Western B now shapes up as follows: Anaconda, Bigfork, Florence, Lincoln, Loyola, Deer Lodge JV and Whitehall/Harrison. 

There were other realignments in Class A and 6-man. Joining the Southwest Conference of Class A is East Helena. West Yellowstone joins the West in 6-player football. 

Class AA remains the same. 

A complete breakdown of the 2021-22 MHSA football alignment can be viewed here.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News