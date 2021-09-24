Butte's Kodie Hoagland and Jack Prigge secure individual titles at Western AA golf divisionals

BUTTE — The Bulldogs will have strong representation at next week’s state tournament after a dramatic second day of the Western AA divisional tournament in Missoula on Friday.
Both Kodie Hoagland and Jack Prigge took home individual titles for Butte.
Hoagland, who led by three strokes after the first day, found herself even with Kalispell Flathead’s Jillian Wynne with two holes to play.
“She asked where she was at going into those last two holes,” said Bulldogs coach Erik Mankins. “She wasn’t putting as well as she did the first day even though she was striping the ball. But she was able to bear down and get it done.”
Hoagland carded an 80 for second day, which brought her total to 156. Wynne signed off on a 157.
Not to be outdone, Prigge brought some theatrics of his own to the back 9. After surrendering a four-stroke lead, Prigge and defending state champ Kade McDonough, of Sentinel, were tied with two holes to play. Playing the front-9 last, Prigge took the lead back on No. 8 before giving the shot right back on No. 9.
Tied at 143 after 36 holes, off McDonough and Prigge went to the par-5 18th. Prigge birdied the first playoff hole to secure the divisional title.
Butte’s girls finished in third place at 425. Capping off a season where they sent only Hoagland to the first tournament, the Bulldogs will now send the entire girls team — Dylann Bartoletti, Kendyllen Lean, Taylor Sullivan and Hoagland — to state.
“It’s a huge accomplishment with the leadership of Kodie,” Mankins said. “I can’t say enough how proud I am of all four of them.”
Helena Capital’s girls took first, shooting a 749. Second-place Kalispell Glacier was just two strokes back at 751. Kalispell Flathead’s 873 put the Bravettes in fourth place, and Missoula Sentinel took fifth with an 880.
The Bulldogs’ boys shot a 682 and took seventh as a team. Prigge and Brenner Booth, who finished T15 at 163, will represent Butte at the state tournament.
Helena Capital also took home the boys team title with a 605. Sentinel was three strokes back at 608. Kalispell Glacier was third after carding at 627. Rounding out the top-4 was Missoula Big Sky, which shot a 659.
The Class AA state tournament will take place next Thursday and Friday at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman.
