Butte voters pass levy, elect elementary school board trustees

BUTTE — Voters decided to pass an elementary levy for $97,377.25 and elected Kathy Milodragovich and Kelly J. Lee to two elementary school trustee positions.

The election was conducted through mail, with ballots mailed out April 18 and due back Tuesday at 8 p.m. Voters could also drop a completed ballot at the school district office.

Voters approved the levy, which is roughly 1.51 mills, by a margin of 4,123 for and 2,320 against. The levy will go toward the elementary school general fund to be used for things like the salaries and benefits for teachers, school utilities and maintenance of the building, supplies and operation costs, said Kevin Patrick, the business manager for the district last month.

Patrick also said last month the levy is needed so the district can use 100% of the maximum budget allowed by the state. “If we didn’t run the levy, we’d be at less than the maximum the state would allow,” he said.

Because the levy passed, Butte residents will see a $2.04 tax increase on a home with a market value of $100,000 and a $4.08 tax increase on a home with a $200,000 market value.

Last year, Butte voters approved a levy for $228,450.77, which added approximately $5.09 in taxes to a house with a market value of $100,000 and $10.18 in taxes to as house with a market value of $200,000.

Seven people ran for two open elementary school board trustee positions. The candidates were Milodragovich, Lee, Karen M. Bartle, Rose Griner, Shane Martin, Matt Moore, and Conrad “Dane” Peeples.

Bartle received 702 votes, Griner received 1,206 votes, incumbent Lee received 3,598 votes, Martin received 889 votes, Milodragovich received 3,902 votes, Moore received 1,222 votes and Peeples received 413 votes. Thus, Lee and Milodragovich won the positions. Both will serve three-year terms.

Lee, assistant fire chief and fire marshal for the Butte Fire Department has served on the school board the last three years and has two sons enrolled in the Butte School District. Milodragovich is a retired school teacher who taught in the Butte School District for 25 years and has kids and grandkids go through the Montana public school system.

The elementary school trustee elections in Ramsay, Divide and Melrose school districts scheduled for May 3 are canceled because the trustees ran uncontested and won automatically.

In Ramsay School District 3, Kristin Chiamulera will serve a three-year term as trustee and Linda Musick Rosin will serve a one-year term. In Divide School District 4, Stephen B. Salusso will serve a three year term. In Melrose School District 5, Holly Carpenter will serve a three-year term and Loreal Tabita will serve a one-year term. The next school trustee election will be in May 2023.

